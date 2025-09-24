Leeds United’s hopes of luring Harry Wilson to Elland Road in the January transfer window are seemingly fading fast – and Marco Silva’s stance on the Wales winger implies the Whites would be wasting their time pursuing a move.

The West Yorkshire side made 10 new signings this summer, but came under heavy fire from their supporters after failing to add to their squad on transfer deadline – the only Premier League side not able to do so. Leeds United could, however, consider themselves somewhat unfortunate after seeing two prospective deals called off as the clock ticked down on the summer window.

The second of those saw Leeds come close to bringing Wales winger Wilson to Elland Road, having agreed a fee with Fulham over his signing and with a deal sheet even submitted to the Premier League.

However, despite having a private jet booked to bring him north to Leeds, the Cottagers pulled the plug on the deal, owing to their own failure to push through the signing of Chelsea’s Tyrique George.

Since that collapse, Wilson has featured prominently for Fulham again, and now, amid claims a January move to Leeds could still be rekindled, boss Marco Silva has performed something of a big U-turn over his future.

Hitting back at claims he is still open to Wilson’s sale, Silva told a press conference: “He is not a player who is with me just one month, two months, or two years. This is his fifth year with us” He was my first signing when I joined the football club, and I know him very well.

“For me, it was never a problem. I know, really, how much he wants to stay in the football club. Of course, conversations, they are there, the conversations between us and his representatives.

“Let’s see what is going to happen. But I know, really, the aim of him is to stay in the football club and if we can get an agreement, his future is going to be with us, [I’m] 100 per cent sure.”

Leeds will have to walk away from Harry Wilson move

Wilson’s contract at Craven Cottage expires next summer; a fact that gave reason to believe why a move was there to be done in the first place.

In fact, a lot of Leeds’ summer business was done by targeting players whose deals were entering the final stages – and it was a tactic that helped them land both Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sean Longstaff for fees lower than perhaps they might have expected to pay.

However, Silva now suggests that Fulham are ready to discuss a new deal with Wilson, which, if he signs, will end Leeds’ hopes of a January deal once and for all.

“It’s part of the business. Of course, he is looking for what is best for him. But the club is trying to get the best for both,” Silva added.

“It was never something that was concerning about possible links [away from the club] with him. I think it’s normal with the quality he has and the last year of the contract.

“Things are normal in terms of interest in him.”

With Wilson about to enter talks over an extension, the chances of the 28-year-old moving to West Yorkshire are now fading fast; one that truly got away for the Whites.

However, Farke will still hope to add either a right-sided forward or a new No.10 to his mix in the winter window, despite managing director Robbie Evans insisting the club are unlikely to spend in the winter window.

Explaining the Wilson near miss, Evans stated: “We thought we had the right price. We put the offer in above that price. The player was on board. Club couldn’t get it done.

“Their club couldn’t get it done. We sent the deal sheet in after being given some indication it could work. But they were also doing three deals at once. So Fulham signed €85m (£74m, $99.6m) worth of wingers [on deadline day].

“Whether it was out of time or they decided not to sell, we don’t know. But it didn’t happen. Thankfully for us, that’s why we did the overwhelming majority of our business before the last day of the window.”

