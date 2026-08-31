Liverpool reach decision on signing Ismaila Sarr after furious Crystal Palace set NEW asking price

Liverpool still intend to sign Ismaila Sarr over the next 36 hours despite an increasingly angry Crystal Palace hiking the asking price way up, according to a report.

Bradley Barcola has passed his Liverpool medical, and before long, will become Liverpool’s second most expensive signing at £123m (add-ons included), behind only Alexander Isak (£125m).

Victor Munoz has already been banked, but with Cody Gakpo likely heading to Manchester City for £85m, the Reds want a third new winger before their attacking revamp can be considered complete.

The two main names coming under consideration are Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) and Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace).

Both players want to sign for the Reds, and offers for the pair have been lodged.

Liverpool have seen bids worth £50m and £60m turned down for Minteh. For Sarr, they’ve bid £50m.

And according to French reporter, Santi Aouna, it’s Sarr who Liverpool are prioritising, even despite Crystal Palace slapping a stunning new asking price of £75m on the 28-year-old.

Liverpool pushing for Ismaila Sarr despite price hike

Taking to X, Aouna wrote: ‘Crystal Palace is demanding £75M from Liverpool for Ismaïla Sarr.

‘The London club, unhappy about having to sell its player on the last day of the transfer window, is dragging out the negotiations and trying to drive up the bidding.

‘For his part, Sarr is putting pressure on Crystal Palace: he skipped training and no longer wants to play for the club.

‘Liverpool is still pushing to seal the deal.’

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Sarr is right-footed though primarily plays on the right side. As such, Liverpool’s intentions would be to start Barcola on the left, with one of Sarr, Ngumoha or Munoz operating from the right.

Liverpool have made a concerted effort to add far greater pace and trickery to their flanks this summer, and in Barcola, Munoz and potentially Sarr too, that’s exactly what they’d get.

Sarr is coming off the best season of his career in terms of goalscoring, having notched 21 goals across all competitions for the Eagles last term.