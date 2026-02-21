Shock Liverpool sale gathers pace as Real Madrid finally ‘agree on’ centre-back signing

Liverpool could offload their longest-serving player at season’s end, while Real Madrid have thrown a spanner in the Reds’ centre-back plans and there’s a huge update on Darwin Nunez returning to the Premier League.

Liverpool to sell Joe Gomez?

The latest from CaughtOffside states Liverpool are keen to reshape their backline with much younger profiles, and club stalwart, Joe Gomez, is on the chopping block.

The ultra-versatile Gomez is currently Liverpool’s longest serving player aside from those who’ve been on the books as youth team players.

Gomez moved to Anfield in 2015 and even pre-dates Jurgen Klopp’s arrival. But after more than a decade on Merseyside, the time may have finally come to experience a new chapter elsewhere.

The report claimed: ‘Gomez is no longer seen as indispensable but rather as a valuable market asset. With his contract expiring in 2027, the summer of 2026 is viewed as the last major opportunity for the club to secure a significant transfer fee.’

Serie A giants, AC Milan, are known to hold long-standing interest in the 28-year-old…

Real Madrid ‘agree on’ centre-back signing

Spanish outlet AS and the usually reliable Jose Felix Diaz state Real Madrid have finally determined which centre-back they should sign next summer, and the call affects Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate is probably the name you’re expecting to read at this point, given Real’s well-documented interest in the Frenchman who is on course to leave via free agency in the summer.

But per the report, Real’s key decision-makers have instead put their weight behind a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, who Liverpool have looked into signing after missing out on Marc Guehi.

The report stated: ‘The Borussia Dortmund centre-back’s contract expires in 2027, and those in charge at the German club are clear that, given his refusal to renew, the only alternative is to sell him. In fact, they are already scouring the market for left-footed centre-backs in search of a replacement.’

AS continued: ‘What has changed in recent weeks regarding the German centre-back compared to other players? Real Madrid has intensified its monitoring of him, and reports are increasingly positive about the German international’s performances, who could leave this summer.’

Because of Schlotterbeck’s contract situation, a deal can reportedly be made for around €50m, which is some way below the German’s true market value if Dortmund were in a stronger bargaining position.

Darwin Nunez return

In other news, we can exclusively reveal Tottenham and Newcastle have been spoken to by intermediaries regarding the potential return of Darwin Nunez to England.

The former Liverpool striker is perplexed at why his Al-Hilal side signed Karim Benzema in January, a move that has resulted in Nunez being omitted from their squad for Saudi Pro League matches.

A quickfire departure from the middle east is now on the cards, and the full update regarding the chaotic frontman can be found here.

