Alvaro Arbeloa is clinging on to the Real Madrid job amid rising speculation about Jurgen Klopp

The prospect of Jurgen Klopp returning to frontline management with Real Madrid are gathering significant press across multiple European outlets, with Alvaro Arbeloa now given a deadline to save his job, amid hugely damaging claims he has ‘already lost the support’ of his players.

Los Blancos opted to place former Liverpool full-back Arbeloa in charge for the remainder of the season after dispensing of Xabi Alonso’s services in early January; the former Bayer Leverkusen coach himself only lasting just shy of nine months in the Bernabeu hotseat.

But while it was hoped that Arbeloa would oversee an instant improvement and tame the big-name personalities that Alonso had seemingly failed to have done so, the former’s future has now also been cast into serious doubts amid claims that Real Madrid‘s star players have already turned against the caretaker coach and with Monday night’s disastrous 1-0 home defeat to Getafe pushing him closer towards the exit.

That has left Los Blancos a worrying four points behind their fierce rivals Barcelona in the race for title glory; a scenario which Marca now describe as ‘disastrous’ for both their hopes of retaining their LaLiga crown and also for Arbeloa’s ‘faltering’ reign in charge.

Claiming the club has been thrown into ‘crisis’, the article has flung a series of strong accusations against the 43-year-old interim coach, who now has eight wins and four losses from his 12 matches in charge.

‘The team isn’t responding, the feeling is getting worse week after week, and the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu keeps deteriorating,’ Marca explains.

‘The fans, always demanding but patient in key moments, have said enough is enough.

‘In recent months, chants of “Florentino resign!” have been heard, an unmistakable sign that a segment of Real Madrid supporters considers the project exhausted.

‘When the focus shifts from solely the coach and players to the presidency, the message is clear: distrust in the project is growing.’

As a result of that, Marca reports that Arbeloa now faces a four-game spell in which to preserve his position, with the upcoming games against Celta de Vigo in LaLiga on Friday, the two-legged Champions League tie against Manchester City, and the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid at Estadio Bernabeu later this month, now viewed as critical.

The report concludes by claiming ‘time is running out for Arbeloa…’

Klopp to Real Madrid? Red Bull exit drawing closer…

At the same time as the pressure has started to pile up on Arbeloa, reports in France have now stated that Klopp – the name very much favoured by Real Madrid bosses as the top option to take charge – is increasingly closer to leaving his role with Red Bull.

The iconic former Liverpool boss is just 14 months into his position as the group’s Head of Global Soccer, but has been increasingly linked with a return to frontline management in recent times.

Indeed, a strong report last week, originating in Austria, claimed Klopp was on the cusp of asking to leave his role amid alleged interest from the Spanish giants.

It was also claimed that the group would not block his exit and had already identified Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner as a would-be successor, with the Austrian due to leave the Eagles at the end of the current campaign.

Those comments, though, did result in a furious denial from Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

“That is complete nonsense and entirely made up,” Mintzlaff told Sky Sports Germany. “On the contrary, we are extremely satisfied with the work Jurgen Klopp is doing. He invests a great deal of time and effort, is in constant communication with our coaches and sporting directors, and continues to develop our Red Bull football philosophy sustainably.

“We are convinced that he is the right man for this job. That is where we are putting all our focus and energy.”

However, in a fresh update on Tuesday, French newspaper L’Equipe claims Klopp looks ‘increasingly likely to be heading for the exit at Red Bull’.

They claim the 58-year-old is ‘no longer enjoying unanimous backing’, with ‘several of his recent decisions coming under scrutiny’ and with talk of a potential summer departure now growing.

Despite all that, it’s worth noting that, last month, Klopp’s trusted agent, Marc Kosicke, made clear that a return to frontline management was not on Klopp’s agenda.

Speaking in February, Koscike confirmed that Klopp had been the subject of offers since leaving Anfield, and having named the only two jobs in world football that could appeal to him.

“‘Even Chelsea and Manchester United enquired, although Jurgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England. These enquiries keep coming,” Kosicke said.

“He’s extremely happy with what he’s achieved.

“It’s still wonderful to go down in history as one of the few coaches who only managed three clubs and were never fired.”

On the two jobs that could lure him back – either the Germany or United States international roles – Kosicke added:

“Maybe at some point, he’ll say he needs to smell the locker room again. But at the moment he’s very, very happy in his role,’ Kosicke added.

“Before joining Red Bull, Jurgen could have coached the USA or England. Probably also Germany, if Julian Nagelsmann hadn’t already been there.”

Klopp also stated back in October that he could one day return to manage Liverpool for a second spell, although that won’t be in the immediate future.

“I said I will never coach another team, a different team, in England. So that means if then it’s Liverpool … yeah. Theoretically, it’s possible,’ Klopp said on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

“I’m 58, that means I could make the decision in a few years, I don’t know.

“Do I have to make the decision today? Then I will not coach again. But thank God, I don’t have to do that. I can just see what the future brings.”

