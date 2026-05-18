€50m winger ‘tempted’ to join Liverpool as ‘talks’ open with ‘player’s entourage’

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is keen on a move to Liverpool, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are in talks to bring Teun Koopmeiners to Anfield.

With Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, FSG have ramped up their quest to bring a suitable replacement for the Egyptian legend.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on May 3 that ‘Barcola is firmly’ on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

While Paris Saint-Germain are maintaining that Barcola is not for sale, the 23-year-old winger himself is keen on exploring other options.

Bradley Barcola open to Liverpool move

The winger has been on the books of PSG since 2023, when he joined from Lyon for a total of €50million (£43.4m, $58.3m), including add-ons.

French journalist Alexis Bernard has reported that Barcola is keen on a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Bernard reported on X: “In the Barcola file, everything was written by @le10sport on May 10th, confirmed today by @lequipe: Liverpool is red-hot, the player is strongly tempted.”

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Liverpool in talks over Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool are in talks with Juventus and Netherlands international midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, according to TuttoSport.

Juventus are willing to sell the 28-year-old and want €30m (£26m, $35m) for the former Atalanta star.

The report in the Italian publication has stated: ‘The Dutchman can leave, and Juventus has already set a price: €30 million is needed to avoid a capital loss that would be difficult to swallow.

‘Koop hasn’t delivered top performances even under Spalletti: he has used him further back and further forward, creating a player with a shifting hierarchy.

‘In recent days, the player’s entourage has been in talks with several Premier League clubs, and it’s no secret that Liverpool are attracted to the former Atalanta player, who was sought by the Reds before Cristiano Giuntoli’s decisive move two summers ago.

‘It’s difficult to see whether that opportunity will reopen, but in the meantime, the Premier League could become fertile ground, while hopes are being cultivated in Turkey, and even Roma are interested, especially now with Gasperini firmly in control.

Liverpool could sack Arne Slot

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool could decide to sack Arne Slot at the end of the season.

Liverpool are not guaranteed a place in the Premier League top five, with Mohamed Salah also publicly criticising Slot in a long Instagram post over the weekend.

Bailey said: “Edwards and Hughes have some serious thinking and talking to do.

“The situation with Slot is escalating at a pace, and I can tell you not everyone internally is aligned behind the idea that he should definitely stay.

“Liverpool are not a club that reacts emotionally or impulsively, but the ownership absolutely recognise this is becoming a very concerning situation.

“I’m told Salah’s comments hit home in a massive way. Internally, there’s actually a lot of sympathy towards what he said, and people at the club understand why he voiced those frustrations.”

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