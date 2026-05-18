Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

Manchester United have put their foot down on the future of Marcus Rashford, despite the winger agreeing on a contract with Barcelona to leave Old Trafford for good, according to a Spanish report, as shock links with Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho emerge.

Rashford’s loan spell at Barcelona from Man Utd is coming to an end, but the England international winger’s long-term future remains uncertain.

The 28-year-old has scored 14 goals and given 14 assists in 48 matches in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

Rashford has been a major reason why Barcelona have won LaLiga for the second season in a row.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on May 12 that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has told his bosses to keep Rashford at Spotify Camp Nou next season.

Rashford himself wants to stay at Barcelona, but the problem is that the Spanish champions are not willing to trigger the buy-option of €30million (£26m, $35m) in his contract.

Sources have told us that Barcelona want to keep Rashford on loan for another season and then make the deal permanent.

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Rashford has already agreed a three-year contract with Barcelona and is even willing to take a pay-cut to continue living his Camp Nou dream.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication reported on May 16: ‘Months ago, Rashford already agreed to a three-year personal contract with Barca in case he stayed, which included a significant pay cut.

‘At the club’s offices, there’s reluctance to pay the €30 million because the amortisation of the transfer fee, including the salary, over those three years is very high.

‘The only option the player sees is for Barca to cover the entire transfer fee and, in turn, extend his contract to five seasons (2031-2032) at no additional cost.

‘Rashford has already sacrificed 40% of his salary.

‘Barca are aware of this stance and also of the difficulty in signing a winger who can guarantee at least the same numbers as the Englishman, who currently has 14 goals and 12 assists.

‘So far, Rashford has not been informed of anything.’

Sport, another Barcelona-leaning Spanish news outlet, has reported that Man Utd are not willing to change their stance on Rashford.

While noting that Rashford’s ‘situation is a complete mystery’, the report stated: ‘We’ll see what ultimately happens with Marcus because the club that owns him is not willing, for now, to either extend the loan or negotiate the terms of the purchase.’

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Jose Mourinho ‘would love’ Marcus Rashford at Man Utd

As Man Utd, Barcelona and Rashford try to come to an arrangement, Real Madrid have been linked with the English winger.

Jose Mourinho is set to return to Real Madrid as their manager for a second spell in charge of Estadio Bernabeu.

On May 15, The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney reported in his Inside Football Newsletter: “If there is significant change, though, some sources close to the situation say Mourinho may add even more intrigue by going for Marcus Rashford.

“It was reported by the Independent on Thursday that Barcelona face protracted re-negotiation with Manchester United on the forward.

“Mourinho has an existing good relationship with Rashford and there is a feeling he would love to do it for two reasons: one to get a good player he knows; two to already cause disruption as well as a few problems for Barcelona.”

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