Liverpool face a big decision over the future of a key squad player this summer, with European giants AC Milan reportedly plotting an eye-catching Anfield raid, and the Reds have already agreed a deal for his potential replacement.

Arne Slot’s side are in a season of transition after they spent close to £450million (€505m, $600m) on new signings last summer. More movement is expected in the next transfer window, and some big-name departures are on the horizon.

The likes of Mo Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk all have varying degrees of uncertainty surrounding their futures, but the latest update is about Joe Gomez, who could be set to take on a new challenge.

The 28-year-old isn’t a regular in Slot’s starting XIs but has still made 19 appearances this season, filling in at centre-back and right-back when required.

According to reports, Gomez is at a ‘career crossroads’, and Italian giants Milan are ‘leading the race for his signature’.

The versatile defender’s Liverpool contract expires in 2027, and that’s why the Reds are reportedly considering letting him go. “Liverpool are keen to reshape their back line with younger, specialist profiles,” a source is said to have told Caught Offside.

“Gomez is no longer seen as indispensable but rather as a valuable market asset. With his contract expiring in 2027, the summer of 2026 is viewed as the last major opportunity for the club to secure a significant transfer fee.”

Liverpool double exit issue makes Gomez sale a risk

Liverpool agreed a £60million deal to sign Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet last month, and he is set to arrive at Anfield this summer once he’s played out the season in France.

The talented 22-year-old could potentially fill the void that’ll be left by Gomez if he leaves, but there is another issue for club owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), to consider.

As mentioned, there is also uncertainty surrounding the future of fellow defender Konate, who is out of contract at the season’s end.

Liverpool haven’t given up hope of tying Konate down to an extension, but with top sides such as Real Madrid interested in him, there is a possibility of him leaving on a free transfer.

A Konate, Gomez, double exit would leave a bigger void in Slot’s squad that could not just be filled by Jacquet – meaning another centre-back signing could be neccesary.

With Milan looking to seal a deal for Gomez, this is something Liverpool must consider before approving an exit.

