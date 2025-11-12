Top target ‘already on his way to Liverpool’ as THIRD source dismisses Real Madrid threat

After claims in England that Liverpool are confident of bringing Marc Guehi to Anfield in 2026, a reputable Spanish source has reported that the defender is set to join the defending Premier League champions and has dismissed Real Madrid’s chances of signing him.

Despite missing out on the signing of Guehi on the final day of the summer transfer window after the defender had undergone a medical, Liverpool are determined to secure his services next year.

The defender is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season, and sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool have made Guehi their number one centre-back target in 2026.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has already said in public that Guehi plans to leave as a free agent next summer, and his status has sparked interest from clubs other than Liverpool, including Real Madrid.

However, AS reported on November 5 that Madrid have given up on securing the services of Guehi as a free agent next summer.

‘Guehi’s high demands, both in terms of salary and signing-on bonus, make his signing practically unfeasible,’ the report noted.

AS has now subsequently claimed that Guehi ‘is already on his way to Liverpool to finalise what was started in the summer’.

The Spanish publication, which is Real Madrid-leaning, is the third source in recent days to claim that Guehi will become a Liverpool player next summer.

The Daily Mail correspondent, Lewis Steele, reported on November 6 that ‘Guehi ‘has given his word to join’ Liverpool next summer.

That was followed by a report in Liverpool-centric news outlet, DaveOKop, that claimed that ‘Liverpool still believe Guehi will eventually become a Reds player’.

Should Liverpool fans celebrate Marc Guehi ‘signing’?

There is no smoke without fire, and with AS now reporting that Guehi will join Liverpool after Madrid pulled out of the race, the Anfield faithful can be optimistic.

However, it must be noted that nothing has been done yet, so Liverpool have to be cautious.

After all, Liverpool thought that the signing of Guehi was a done deal in the summer, only for Palace to pull the plug in the last minute when they failed to convince Igor Julio to make the switch to Selhurst Park as a replacement.

Palace will not sell Guehi in the January transfer window, and the defender himself is unlikely to try to move in the middle of the season.

Moreover, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are also interested in Guehi.

Barcelona, Bayern and Inter all will be able to agree on a pre-contract with Guehi from January 1, something that Liverpool cannot.

