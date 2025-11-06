Strong reports in Spain claim Real Madrid have withdrawn their interest in Marc Guehi for two major reasons, and with Los Blancos seemingly closing in on an alternative deal, Liverpool are now being given a crucial update on the Crystal Palace star’s transfer preference.

The 26-times capped England defender will be one of the most in-demand players of the upcoming 2026 transfer windows. With his deal at Selhurst Park due to expire and Guehi making it clear he will not sign an extension, a plethora of Premier League and European sides are already jostling to secure the defender’s signature on a potential free transfer.

Having already come within a whisker of signing him on transfer deadline day, Liverpool still lead the chase for the 25-year-old and they will be hoping the fact he can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides from January 1 will not hinder their chances.

Clear danger to those chances lurks in the form of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – the latter having already opened talks on a potential move.

However, while Inter Milan, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs also credited with an interest, a new update from Spain has now revealed that Real Madrid have decided to withdraw from the running, owing to two major reasons.

As per AS, the Spanish giants have pulled the plug on negotiations for two main reasons, blaming his high salary demands and hefty signing-on fee as the major reasons, and having also claimed that the player has now made it clear that the Palace man will pick from either Liverpool or Bayern Munich for his next club.

And with Real Madrid reportedly reaching a verbal agreement with an alternative, we’ve cited four reasons for the Reds to be optimistic as to why they can beat Bayern to the England star’s signature….

Four reasons why Liverpool can beat Bayern to Marc Guehi

A genuine first-team place opening up

While competition remains strong across the Liverpool squad – natural for any side hoping to compete for all the major honours each season – he can move to Anfield knowing that a very clear first-team place will open up for him.

Firstly, the club remain uncertain what will happen regarding Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman’s deal expires next summer and, despite a year’s worth of talks, they are no nearer to resolving his future. And as we tick ever closer towards January 1, fears over a free-transfer move overseas, potentially to long-term suitors, Real Madrid, will grow ever louder.

In addition, the club’s talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk will likely soon reach the end of the line. While the Dutchman’s performances have shown no signs of letting up this season, at 35 next summer, Liverpool will know his time at the top will not last forever.

Seeing the long-term uncertainty around the pair, Guehi can move to Anfield knowing he’s likely to be part of the Anfield furniture for a long time and almost guaranteed a pathway into the first team.

A chance to be part of a trophy dynasty

Having won the Premier League trophy during his first year at the helm, Arne Slot has already shown himself capable of steering the Reds to the game’s biggest prizes.

Yes, they are off the pace in the Premier League this season and OK, they have already been emphatically dumped out of the Carabao Cup, but the Reds remain among the favourites to challenge for the Champions League trophy, while a winning streak domestically could yet see them thrust back into the title race and there to capitalise on any Arsenal blip.

Moving to Anfield will ensure Guehi can cement his reputation as one of the game’s best defenders, while also giving him a chance to become a highly decorated one too.

Guehi already said yes to Liverpool

Let’s not ignore the obvious: Guehi has already said yes to joining the Reds, having agreed terms over a move on deadline day and having already passed a medical at Anfield. Hell, the player even recorded his goodbye video to the Eagles before Oliver Glasner pulled the plug…

And while sources now confirm the player will approach a move away from Selhurst Park with an open mind, it would certainly surprise no one were he still to sign on the dotted line for the Reds – only this time, the Merseysiders can land him without paying a penny, as opposed to the £35m fee they had previously agreed.

Bayern Munich comes as more of a gamble

OK, so signing for Bayern Munich is as good a guarantee of winning trophies regularly as you can pretty much get in major European football.

And given his qualities, you would expect Guehi to slot in effortlessly were he to make the move to Bavaria.

However, would the 25-year-old settle in a new country? Granted, he would have a couple of familiar faces there in England teammate, Harry Kane and former Eagles winger Michael Olise, but moving to a foreign country brings with it certain difficulties; not least a new culture and a new language – and a move overseas is not for everyone!

To that extent, Guehi may well decide to take the ‘safer’ option and stick with what he knows by furthering his career in the country where he has already made his name.

Liverpool aided by alternative Real Madrid agreement; shock Salah exit talk

Liverpool’s prospects of signing Guehi look to have taken another leap forward by other developments at the Bernabeu, which claim Los Blancos have reached a verbal agreement to sign an alternative defender, in news that will also make Konate’s ears prick up.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are in preliminary talks with Dominik Szoboszlai over a new deal at Anfield, with two sources confirming the club’s plans to nail down the Hungarian to a lucrative extension and with the player himself revealing the subtle tactical tweak that looks to have saved the Reds’ season.

That won’t be the most important agreement the Reds reach next year, however, with our sources revealing why Slot is expected to pen terms on his new deal before the season ends, and having explained why FSG never wavered in their belief in the Dutchman, despite their recent poor run of form.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are once again being reported to be strongly considering the departure of Mo Salah in 2026, one year before his contract expires – though a Manchester United legend has hit out at Reds supporters calling time on the Egyptian’s hugely successful Anfield spell.

On the incoming front, TEAMtalk can confirm the Reds are one of the clubs taking a close look at a huge Juventus talent, who has really caught the eye this season.