Liverpool are being linked with a move for Morgan Rogers

Liverpool have reportedly held initial talks over a move for Aston Villa superstar Morgan Rogers, who is Tottenham’s ‘dream target’ for the summer, while Chelsea are also admirers.

The 23-year-old England international is one of Villa’s star players and a key reason why they sit third in the Premier League table.

Rogers has notched eight goals and five assists in 26 league appearances this season, and looks set to play a key role for the Three Lions at the World Cup this year.

But his dazzling form hasn’t gone unnoticed, and according to a report cited by Caught Offside, Liverpool have stunningly joined the hunt for his signature.

“Liverpool have held talks with Morgan Rogers’ representatives, and the door wasn’t shut on them. The player is open to all proposals in the summer,” the report notes, per a claim from a supposed ‘insider’.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano reported previously how Tottenham view Rogers as a ‘dream’ target for this summer, though convincing him to join will be difficult if they can’t offer Champions League football.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed earlier this month that Rogers remains on Chelsea’s shortlist, though they’d have to pay north of £80million to sign him. Indeed, his fee could even end up hitting the £100m mark. Manchester United and Manchester City are also keen, so the Villa star will have no shortage of options should he pursue a transfer.

Liverpool eyeing Rogers amid worrying exit rumours

Rogers is contracted with Villa until 2031, which puts them in a very strong negotiating position.

It’s therefore feasible it could take far more than £80million to force them to consider a sale, especially if they do qualify for the Champions League again.

But the links with Liverpool are interesting timing, given the speculation surrounding Reds attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai at the moment.

Szoboszlai’s manager for the Hungary national team, Marco Rossi, recently said that the 25-year-old views a potential move to Real Madrid as a ‘dream’ opportunity – and the Spanish giants are believed to be interested.

As previously reported, Liverpool have made tying Szoboszlai down to a new contract one of their top priorities, but so far no agreement has been reached.

Szoboszlai’s deal expires in 2028, and Liverpool could be forced to consider a big offer if one arrives in the summer, if no extension is signed.

Rogers has the potential to be an exciting replacement for Szoboszlai and with interest ramping up, he’s a player to keep a close eye on over the coming months.

Latest Liverpool news: Big Diomande update / Olise blow

Meanwhile, we have revealed today that Liverpool are the Premier League club with the ‘most advanced’ interest in RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who is valued at €100million (£87m / $119m).

Bayern Munich could rival the Reds for his signature, while Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle have also been scouting him.

Diomande figures highly on Liverpool’s Mo Salah replacement shortlist, amid uncertainty surrounding the Egyptian, but he isn’t their top target.

Their top pick is Bayern winger Michael Olise. However, sources indicate that the German giants WILL NOT entertain a summer sale of the ex-Crystal Palace man, meaning Liverpool are forced to focus their efforts elsewhere.

