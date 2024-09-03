New deals on offer for £145m-rated duo as ‘unsettling’ Liverpool links force Prem rivals to act

Two Liverpool targets are set for new contracts

Anthony Gordon and another top-class Liverpool target will be offered new contracts in order to keep Arne Slot’s side at bay next year, according to reports.

Gordon may have broken through with Everton, but he was heavily linked with their Merseyside rivals Liverpool during the summer. While Gordon was away on international duty with England at Euro 2024, it emerged that Liverpool were considering a big swoop for him, which got the winger excited.

It has since been revealed that Liverpool and Newcastle United agreed on a player-plus-cash deal for Gordon. It would have seen Liverpool pay £30million while also sending Joe Gomez to St James’ Park.

During negotiations, Gordon was valued at the £75m mark, while Gomez was valued at £45m.

However, the transfer never reached completion as Newcastle found other ways to ease their Profit and Sustainability concerns.

According to the i, it was an ‘unsettling’ window for Newcastle as they were seriously concerned that one of Gordon or Alexander Isak might leave.

While Gordon emerged as a top target for Liverpool, Isak is on Arsenal’s radar as they hunt an elite replacement for Gabriel Jesus.

Newcastle came through it though and have managed to keep hold of both players, as well as influential midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Liverpool latest: Two Reds targets in line for fresh terms

The report adds that the Magpies will soon step up contract discussions with Gordon to try and end the links with Liverpool for good.

The 23-year-old will likely be offered a big pay rise, while his current contract – which runs until June 2026 – will also be extended.

While Newcastle will have been encouraged by the fact that Liverpool signed another winger in Federico Chiesa, they still need to finalise Gordon’s fresh terms and prevent his exit.

After all, Liverpool will be on the hunt for another electric winger next summer as Mo Salah has made a big hint he will be moving on.

Gordon is not the only England star Liverpool admire, as they have also set their sights on Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi to improve their defence.

Newcastle tried hard to snare Guehi, sending Palace as many as four offers, but they never managed to forge an agreement for the £70m-rated centre-back.

Newcastle’s failure to sign Guehi has given Liverpool hope of winning the race for him in either January or July next year.

But Palace – like Newcastle with Gordon – want to prevent Guehi’s exit altogether by handing him a lucrative new contract, according to Football Insider.

Palace chiefs will soon begin formal talks with the 24-year-old’s entourage as they still view him as a ‘huge part of the project’.

Although, it remains to be seen whether Guehi is open to extending his contract, as he knows he can shine for a club playing in Europe, such as Liverpool.

