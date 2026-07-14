Liverpool see price drop for ‘ideal’ midfield target as potential for Man Utd hijack ignites

The ‘ideal’ Liverpool target for the midfield this summer has dropped in price, potentially enticing the Reds to lodge a formal offer for him.

The Reds are known to want to improve their midfield options this summer. They have been linked with many options, including Wolves’ Joao Gomes.

He’s on the radar of a few big clubs, but per Football Insider, is the ‘ideal’ option at Liverpool, due to strong Premier League experience – Gomes has played in the competition 116 times for Wolves.

The Brazilian is therefore said to be a ‘viable’ candidate to be signed at Anfield, and it seems to be getting easier.

In previous windows, Gomes was rated at £40million, and he had an agreement to join Atletico Madrid for £38million, but that collapsed.

The report states that he’s now going to command a £30million fee.

Gomes is also believed to be in favour of remaining in the Premier League, so Liverpool could be very well placed in the pursuit.

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Liverpool have Man Utd competition

Many outlets have suggested that Manchester United are also in the hunt for Gomes. Football Insider are one of those, and they suggest the Wolves man has no clear preference between the two big-six sides.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Red Devils are indeed in the chase for Gomes.

While the deal for Atalanta man Ederson was falling through, United were speaking to Wolves behind the scenes.

They became attentive to the potential of signing Gomes when his Atletico move fell through, and remain so now.

What’s more, it is expected that United are going to sign three midfielders this summer. They have already officially landed Andrey Santos, and are in the process of signing Youri Tielemans.

Gomes could be the third man to walk through the door at Old Trafford, but Liverpool interest complicates that.

With the Red Devils having made contact, they could be best placed, but how true that is is currently unclear.

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