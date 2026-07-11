Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool have made a move to bring Joao Gomes to Anfield, according to the Brazilian media, which has also underlined Real Madrid’s role in the deal between Wolves and Atletico Madrid falling through.

On March 17, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Liverpool’s interest in signing Gomes from Wolves in the summer of 2026.

We reported at the time that Man Utd were also keen on the 25-year-old midfielder, who has earned 10 caps for Brazil so far in his career.

However, Atletico Madrid eventually stole a march on Liverpool and Man Utd and got a deal done with Wolves for Gomes.

The deal, though, has fallen through, with Graeme Bailey reporting on July 11 that Man Utd are back in contact for Gomes.

Brazilian news outlet Globo, too, has reported that Man Utd have made contact for Gomes, and so have Liverpool.

The headline of the report reads: ‘Manchester United give up on Ederson and signal interest in Joao Gomes; Liverpool also make contact.’

The report has stated that both Man Utd and Liverpool have ‘made contact after the deal between Atlético de Madrid and Joao Gomes fell through.’

Globo has further noted: ‘Both Liverpool and Manchester United contacted Wolverhampton to inquire about pricing and business models. Atlético Madrid had agreed to buy him for 45 million euros’.

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Joao Gomes to Liverpool possible because of Real Madrid

According to Globo, Liverpool have got a chance to sign Gomes because of Real Madrid.

Atletico have pulled the plug on a deal for the Brazilian because super-agent Jorge Mendes took Bernardo Silva to bitter city rivals Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side wanted to sign Silva as a free agent following his departure from Manchester City at the end of last season.

However, it was Madrid who got a deal done for the Portuguese star, leaving Atletico unhappy and deciding to cancel the agreed deal with Wolves.

Globo has explained: ‘At the end of last season, Manchester United resumed contact with Joao Gomes, but his move to Atletico de Madrid was already decided.

‘Joao didn’t go to Atlético de Madrid only because, after everything was agreed between the parties, it was due to a move by the Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes.

‘Mendes opened negotiations to transfer Bernardo Silva, whose contract with Manchester City was expiring, also to Atletico de Madrid.

‘It’s worth noting that Bernardo Silva’s negotiation came after Joao’s.

‘The problem is that after everything was in place for Bernardo to sign with Atletico de Madrid, Jorge Mendes changed his plans and closed a deal with arch-rival Real Madrid.

‘This angered Atlético’s management, who reacted by abandoning the signing of Joao Gomes.’

Liverpool’s quest to sign Gomes from Wolves in the summer transfer window will be boosted by the midfielder’s desire to play for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Back in 2022, when Gomes was still playing for Flamengo, he publicly said that he would love to play for Liverpool.

Asked if he would play for Liverpool or if he prefers another Premier League team, Gomes said: “Liverpool is a team I would play for. I have a great desire to play there.”

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