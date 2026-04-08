Liverpool can make French pundit look very stupid after insane PSG prediction

Former France international, Christophe Dugarry, has eviscerated Liverpool ahead of their Champions League clash with PSG in the type of assessment you don’t often see in the mainstream media.

Even the most optimistic of Liverpool fans will enter tonight’s encounter with PSG with a sense of trepidation. The Reds are all at sea right now and in PSG, they’ll face a side with world class players all across the pitch.

PSG are capable of ripping apart the best of sides, even if they’re on form. This current Liverpool team is a pale imitation of the one that took PSG to penalties in the UCL R16 last year, and after losing four out of seven matches since the start of March, their form can only be termed poor.

With all that in mind, former France frontman, Christophe Dugarry, has gone in two-footed on Arne Slot’s side when speaking to RMC Sport.

In quotes carried by The Athletic, Dugarry gave a not-all-that unfair assessment of the Reds, though the brutality of his comments certainly catch the eye.

“It’s going to be a walk in the park, honestly – Liverpool are disastrous,” said Dugarry.

“In my opinion, the difference in level is colossal. I think PSG will wrap up the quarter-final in the first leg. It’s going to be a massacre. Have you seen Liverpool play? They’re catastrophic.”

Most of Liverpool’s best performances this season have come in the Champions League. The Reds beat Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the group phase, and demolished Eintracht Frankfurt (5-1), Marseille (3-0), Qarabag (6-0) and Galatasaray in the second leg of their R16 tie (4-0).

And according to L’Equipe journalist, Pierre-Etienne Minonzio, PSG aren’t quite taking Liverpool for granted like Dugarry is.

“Nobody within [PSG] thinks it will be a massacre,” he said. “There is total confidence but they do respect Liverpool a lot.

“Before the first leg against Chelsea, there were huge doubts around PSG. There was talk about them being physically and mentally exhausted. But that 5-2 win felt like a turning point as it changed the momentum around the team.

“The dynamic is different to a year ago. Now there is huge expectation. The biggest difference in terms of the PSG team is the goalkeeper. Matvey Safonov is nowhere near the same level of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who left for Man City. Marquinhos also isn’t as good as he was.

“Chelsea caused them problems for 60 minutes with their high pressing. If Liverpool are very offensive and intense like that they could do the same as PSG aren’t used to it. But are Liverpool really in the shape to do that?”

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Latest Liverpool news – Wirtz backs Slot / Mac Allister, Camavinga swap

In other news, Florian Wirtz has thrown his backing behind Arne Slot ahead of Liverpool’s daunting clash with PSG on Wednesday night, though with FSG expediting the process that’ll determine the Dutchman’s fate, reports suggest Slot is in major trouble.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands that two potential blockbuster deals involving Eduardo Camavinga and Alexis Mac Allister should not be ruled out this summer, with intermediaries working on a deal that could see both midfielders switch between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

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