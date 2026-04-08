Miguel Chaiwa and Ozan Kabak are on Celtic's radar

Celtic are gearing up for what could be one of their most important summer transfer windows in recent years, with SEVEN intriguing targets confirmed by well-placed TEAMtalk sources, with the club keen to strengthen in multiple positions.

With the 2025/26 season drawing to a close, the Scottish champions face potential squad upheaval, including possible departures in midfield and attack.

Celtic’s recruitment team are already identifying targets to strengthen key areas while maintaining a balanced, cost-effective approach.

We understand the Hoops are one of a number of sides interested in Hibernian midfielder Miguel Chaiwa, though sources say nothing is advanced, yet.

The 21-year-old Zambian international has impressed in the Premiership. Talks over a switch to Celtic did happen in January, but stalled over valuation. Fresh contact in recent weeks suggests progress.

Chaiwa is very keen on the move, viewing Parkhead as the ideal platform to develop his career with regular European football on offer.

A fee in the region of £1million to £2million could secure the dynamic central midfielder, who would add energy and competition alongside established names. However, Celtic are keen to strengthen in multiple areas…

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Celtic plotting free double deal, statement midfield addition

In goal, Celtic are assessing domestic options as they seek long-term stability.

Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken, 25, is out of contract this summer and has emerged as a realistic target.

The former Norwich prospect has earned praise for his performances at Dens Park and even attracted interest from English Championship sides.

A free transfer would represent smart business, providing reliable cover or competition between the sticks without a hefty outlay.

Further afield, the club have shown long term interest in a experienced Bundesliga talent.

Former Liverpool defender, Ozan Kabak, could arrive on a free from Hoffenheim, as he is also out of contract at the season’s end. He could bolster Celtic’s backline with his pace and aerial ability.

Defensive midfield reinforcement is also high on the agenda, with FC Köln’s Eric Martel, whose contract expires in June, also on the clubs radar.

Hoops eyeing attacking reinforcements

Up front, Celtic are exploring depth options.

Danish striker Kasper Høgh has been sounded out and on their list for two seasons, while lower-league prospects such as Plymouth Argyle’s Aribim Pepple and Lorent Tolaj offer exciting, affordable attacking potential.

South American talents like Damián Bobadilla have also featured in scouting reports.

These targets reflect a pragmatic strategy: blending home-grown value, free agents, and selective investment.

With potential exits looming, particularly in midfield, the next Celtic manager will aim to build a squad capable of dominating domestically and progressing in Europe.

The summer window promises excitement, but success will depend on swift, shrewd decision-making.

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