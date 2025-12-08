Liverpool reaching final Mo Salah verdict TODAY, as Fabrizio Romano dispels transfer myth

Liverpool will decide today whether or not Mohamed Salah should be axed from the matchday squad entirely for the Champions League clash with Inter Milan, while Fabrizio Romano has also debunked a transfer myth regarding the Egyptian.

Salah cast his future at Liverpool into serious doubt with a bombshell interview in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United on Saturday.

Among the numerous claims Salah made were his relationship with Arne Slot is broken, he is disrespected and over-scrutinised by the English media, and someone at Liverpool wants him gone.

Salah’s second point was quickly justified when sections of the English media quickly twisted his words and misquoted the player.

The Telegraph in particular were determined to mislead, with senior reporters, Jason Burt and Mike McGrath, both writing on X: “Mohamed Salah: I want to leave Liverpool.”

At no point in Salah’s interview did he say he wants to leave Liverpool, and both reporters subsequently deleted their tweets amid fierce backlash.

In any case, Salah’s brutal words cannot be ignored by the club and according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will decide later today whether or not the legendary forward should be excluded from their squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Reporting on X on Monday morning, Romano wrote: “Mo Salah could be out of Liverpool squad set to travel to Italy in order to face Inter on Tuesday.

“Internal discussions taking place after Salah’s strong words with final verdict to follow today. Arne Slot will speak to the press later today.”

Salah transfer myth debunked

One rumour doing the rounds is Salah already has an agreement to move to the Saudi Pro League in January in place.

That is not the case, however, and according to Romano, Salah hasn’t even initiated talks with Saudi officials out of respect for Liverpool.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: “Mo Salah, to respect Liverpool, their fans, the club, as I told you already, didn’t start any official negotiations with the Saudis.

“He didn’t start negotiating a salary, negotiating a contract, Liverpool didn’t receive any single proposals so far, so at the moment there is zero into it.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean a transfer cannot be negotiated over the coming weeks, with Romano reaffirming the SPL would love to bring Salah on board.

But for now at least, the player is not trying to engineer a move behind the scenes and there are no agreements, be they unofficial, verbal or otherwise, in place for Salah’s exit as it stands.

Latest Liverpool news – FSG back Slot / Gerrard return / Glasner denials

In other news, talkSPORT claim Slot has the full backing of the Liverpool board in the player vs manager row.

However, one Liverpool in-the-know claims Liverpool have made initial contact with Steven Gerrard over taking temporary control in the dugout if Slot is sacked.

One man the Reds will not turn to, though, is Oliver Glasner after a reporter revealed exactly why the Crystal Palace boss is a ‘bad fit’ for the reigning Premier League champions.