SIX clubs want Liverpool icon Robertson via free agency – one is a total non-starter

The identities of the six clubs looking at signing Andy Robertson via free agency have been revealed, while Liverpool have also been linked with a €70m-rated left-back who’d take his place and compete with Milos Kerkez.

Few players epitomise the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool quite like Andy Robertson. The Reds could create chances from all parts of the pitch with the Scot and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the full-back positions, and Robertson’s relentless running meshed perfectly with Klopp’s ‘heavy metal’ football.

However, Robertson turns 32 next month and the writing is on the wall at Anfield. Milos Kerkez has quickly established himself as Arne Slot’s first-choice left-back, and Robertson is out of contract in the summer.

A deal to sell Robertson to Tottenham for around £5m was agreed in principle in January. However, multiple injuries to defenders left Slot light on numbers, and with Liverpool failing to bring Kostas Tsimikas back from his loan spell at Roma, the move was aborted.

As it stands, the expectation is Robertson won’t sign a new deal at Liverpool, and thus will leave via free agency at season’s end.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, recently confirmed Spurs will once again be in the mix for Robertson in the summer. Of course, that move will hinge on Spurs retaining their Premier League status.

Robertson’s boyhood club Celtic are also looking into a move, while the latest from CaughtOffside has named four other sides interested in the left-back.

Firstly, they noted Robertson’s defensive nous and grit, along with his competitive nature have seen him installed as a target for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

From closer to home, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Wolves have all reportedly thrown their hat in the ring.

Of the six clubs lurking, it’s Wolves who stand almost zero chance of securing Robertson’s signature.

Wolves are 17 points off safety with just 10 games remaining. It’ll take a miracle to avoid relegation from here and Robertson has more than enough suitors to ensure he won’t have to drop into the Championship to continue his playing career.

€70m Robertson replacement

If Robertson leaves, Liverpool will have to sign a direct replacement to compete with the rapidly-improving Kerkez.

The Hungarian began life slowly at his new club, but has looked much more comfortable at both ends of the pitch since the turn of the year.

Nevertheless, Liverpool are a club who will always strive to have a minimum of two high quality options for every position.

And per a separate report from CaughtOffside, both they and Real Madrid are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Juventus and Italy ace, Andrea Cambiaso…

