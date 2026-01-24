Jamie Carragher has taken aim at what he feels is a complete lack of respect from Liverpool fans towards Arne Slot amid strong calls for the Dutchman to lose his job, while the Reds manager has made clear he is “very confident” about where they will finish in the Premier League this season.

It’s been a hugely testing campaign for the Premier League champions. After waltzing their way to glory in Slot’s first season at the helm, his second year in charge has been fraught with difficulties and a barren run of form over the autumn saw Liverpool lose a staggering nine times in 12 matches.

As a result, the Liverpool Echo reported that Slot was one week away from losing his job, with the club concerned by their alarming dip and wary of the long-term consequences that dropping out of the top four would mean at Anfield.

In light of those struggles, Liverpool fans have been quick to take their anger out on their manager on social media, with four ‘horrible’ failings named after one of those demoralising results.

However, since then, Liverpool have embarked on an unbeaten 13-match run in all competitions – the longest of any club across Europe’s five major leagues – to suggest a corner may well have been turned under Slot.

Now Carragher has picked his moment to hit out at Reds fans on social media for their obvious disrespect towards the manager.

“I must tell you where I stand a little bit on the manager,” Carragher began on The Overlap. “I’m getting a little bit wound up looking at social, and I know social media is not something you should always sort of a barometer of what every fan thinks, but I feel there’s a real disrespect towards the manager on social media from Liverpool supporters.

“Considering what he’s done. I know it’s not been a great season, but I’m almost a little bit taken aback by some of it on there.”

Next Liverpool manager: Slot hits out at Xabi Alonso speculation

Slot’s future has been cast into more shade recently following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid manager.

The Spaniard, previously targeted by FSG as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, has done little to quell speculation that a return to Anfield as manager could one day be on his agenda.

However, speaking before Wednesday’s win over Marseille at the Stade Veldrome, Slot was quick to remind fans calling for his head and jeering his team that he is one of only two Liverpool managers to have delivered Premier League title glory over the last 30 years.

“Do people not expect that to be possible for me? To be successful? It’s new to me, but if you’re one-and-a-half years in the job and have already won the Premier League, when the club has won it twice in 30 years, I’m surprised to hear that,” Slot clapped back at doubts over the job he has done.

“But if that is the situation, then I have to accept that. I’ve tried the same things as last season this time around.”

Slot also insists his expensively assembled squad will need time to gel and has urged fans to stay patient with him and his players.

“Everyone knows what we need to do in order to make the next step in this transition phase, but sometimes a bit of patience is needed.”

Liverpool travel to Bournemouth on Saturday hoping to extend their run to 14 games unbeaten and consolidate their position in the top four.

Ahead of the game, Slot is adamant the Reds will finish in the top four this season, making clear his confidence in his players.

“I’m very confident [Liverpool will finish top-four] because I work with these players every single day, and I see the qualities they are having,” Slot stated.

“But it’s always hard to predict the future because if these players all stay available, we are in a very good place. But sometimes in football, you can pick up injuries from nowhere.”

He continued: “I think this team have shown many times, if they are available and if they are fit, very, very competitive team against any team in the world. So there’s a lot of confidence from me looking forward, looking to the future.”

