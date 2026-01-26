The details of Florian Wirtz’s conversations with his father about the future of Liverpool manager Arne Slot and his potential replacement, Xabi Alonso, have been revealed by a German source.

The future of Slot remains far from certain, with Liverpool suffering a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend. While the Reds are not going to make a knee-jerk reaction, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool already have four managers in mind should they decide to pull the trigger.

One of them is Xabi Alonso, whose time as the Real Madrid manager came to an end earlier this month.

Liverpool wanted to hire Alonso as their manager when Jurgen Klopp stepped down, and we understand that the defending Premier League champions remain keen admirers of the Spaniard.

There has been speculation in the Spanish media that Liverpool have already made contact with Alonso, who himself is willing to take over at Anfield. We will have a definitive update on the situation this afternoon, so keep an eye out.

Alonso worked with Florian Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen, with the duo winning the Bundesliga title in the 2023/24 campaign.

There have been rumours in the Spanish press that Alonso wanted Madrid to sign Wirtz in the summer of 2025, but it was Liverpool who got the deal done.

Alonso and Wirtz have a very good relationship, with a German source now revealing what the Germany international attacking midfielder has told his father about the Spaniard as well as about the future of Slot.

According to Bayern Space, Wirtz is excited at the prospect of playing under Alonso, with the reputable X account with over 31,000 followers also disclosing how the latter reached out to the 22-year-old Liverpool star when he was going through a bad spell earlier this season.

Bayern Space has been praised by respected reporters like The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, and often provides insights into Bayern and was among the first to report Michael Olise’s release clause in his contract.

Florian Wirtz conversation with his father in details

Bayern Space wrote on X at 1:16pm on January 25, 2026: “Florian Wirtz has told his father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, that while his relationship with Arne Slot remains very strong, the idea of reuniting with his sporting father, Xabi Alonso, genuinely excites him and is already being discussed within the squad.

“Their relationship remained intact after their respective departures from Leverkusen, with Alonso continuing to support Florian’s move to Liverpool by advising him on where to live, which areas to explore, and how to adapt off the pitch, keeping their communication close and ongoing.

“I can also reveal that at the beginning of the season, during a brief adjustment period marked by minor on-field difficulties, Xabi Alonso proactively reached out to Florian.

“There were direct exchanges between the two, including video material sent by Alonso, breaking down situations and outlining small positional and decision-making adjustments for Florian to implement.

“The channel between them has remained open, active, and highly personal, with Jeremie Frimpong, who is very close to Florian and his family, also fascinated by the idea of working with Alonso again.

“Florian has further told his father that he feels Arne Slot’s time may be running short due to recent results, though he remains cautious, aware that he does not yet fully understand the club’s internal structures and dynamics, and that Liverpool is not an institution known for throwing managers under the bus, even if things can change very quickly in modern football.”

