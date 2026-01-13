After Manchester United’s bid to sign Yan Diomande, Liverpool are now facing a threat from Tottenham Hotspur in their quest to bring the winger to Anfield, with a journalist revealing that Spurs are ready to make an offer for the RB Leipzig winger.

Diomande’s emergence at RB Leipzig has seen Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham taking a keen interest in the Ivory Coast international winger. The 19-year-old, who is able to play on either wing, has scored seven goals and given four assists in 16 appearances for Leipzig so far this season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 31 that Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham are among the clubs keen on Diomande.

While Tottenham were the first Premier League club to send scouts to watch the teenager in action, Liverpool and Man Utd have started to take notice of the winger.

Indeed, Man Utd have reportedly already made a bid for Diomande, with CaughtOffSide reporting that Leipzig are holding out for €100million (£86.9m, $116.4m).

Tottenham are now ready to firm up their interest by making a “big offer” for Diomande, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon on January 13.

Spurs are so keen on Diomande that they are willing to outbid any offer for the Ivorian gem should there be an “auction”.

Nixon wrote: ‘Tottenham are taking on Liverpool in the race for Red Bull Leipzig wing sensation Yan Diomande.

‘Spurs are keen to splash out in this window and could top any offer for the Ivory Coast talent who is just 19.

‘Liverpool have been hovering and see Diomande as a long term capture but Tottenham could make the big offer that lands him now.

‘Diomande has shot to prominence with his speed and skills and Spurs think a buy would work for them now and be an investment too.

‘The auction may take the deal over £40 million but Tottenham are backing Thomas Frank as they go for it in the market.’

Liverpool also face Bayern Munich threat for Yan Diomande

Tottenham’s determination to sign Diomande will come as a blow for Liverpool, especially after the winger recently publicly revealed his desire to play for the defending Premier League champions, adding that it is also his father’s “dream” that he stars at Anfield.

The winger said in French during a live stream on social media, as relayed by DaveOCOP on X: “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool.

“I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

Liverpool will be further rocked by a German source claiming that Bayern Munich, too, are pressing ahead in their pursuit of the Leipzig winger, although the defending Bundesliga champions’ plan to sign him in the summer of 2026.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg wrote on X at 2:09pm on January 13: “FC Bayern definitely want to sign a new winger in summer, preferably for the left side, and this is independent of the upcoming contract extension of Serge Gnabry.

“The current focus is on Yan #Diomande and Said El Mala, depending on their availability and the price in the summer.”

