Sources can confirm to TEAMtalk that Celtic are stepping up the hunt for two exciting additions to boost their attack and provide an upgrade in goal, with Martin O’Neill hoping the double deal can solidify his side’s quest to retain the Scottish Premiership title.

The Bhoys currently sit third in the table, six points adrift of Hearts, who are chasing a fairytale first title triumph since 1960. However, with both Rangers and Celtic looking to bolster their options ahead of the run-in, the race is likely to take many more twists and turns.

To that end, we can reveal that Celtic are actively exploring a move for Union Berlin forward Andrej Ilic, with the Serbia international emerging as a key target during the January transfer window. However, sources indicate that securing the deal could prove extremely challenging for the Hoops.

The 25-year-old striker, who joined Union Berlin permanently last summer following a loan from Lille, has attracted interest from multiple clubs, including Premier League side Burnley.

Ilic’s contract runs until the summer of 2027, giving the Bundesliga outfit a strong negotiating position. Celtic have listed him as a priority option to bolster their attacking options, particularly as the club seeks a reliable goal threat to complement their current forward line.

Despite the interest, the transfer is described as a “very difficult” one to complete.

Union Berlin’s valuation – potentially in the region of £9 million (€7.8m, $10.5m) – and competition from other suitors could complicate matters significantly. Ilic’s physical presence and all-round contributions have made him an appealing fit for the demands of the Scottish Premiership, but any deal would require substantial negotiations and financial commitment from Parkhead.

In addition to the pursuit of Ilic, who has an impressive record of 72 goals in 192 career appearances, Celtic are also considering a potential loan raid on Manchester City to sign a much-needed upgrade and a vital one if the Bhoys are to claim a record-setting 56th domestic title win.

Celtic interested in move for Man City keeper

Indeed, sources have confirmed that Celtic are also strongly considering a move for forgotten Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

The experienced German shot-stopper, whose contract at the Etihad expires at the end of the 2025/26 season, has been linked with a temporary switch to Glasgow.

With Kasper Schmeichel’s future uncertain beyond the summer, Ortega represents a high-quality, short-term option who could provide competition and stability between the posts. While a permanent move in the summer has been mooted in some circles, a loan in January could allow Celtic to assess him without a long-term commitment.

The urgency surrounding these targets stems directly from interim manager O’Neill, who has made it emphatically clear to the board that new players must arrive as soon as possible.

O’Neill, back in charge on an interim basis until the end of the season following the swift dismissal of Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days, has stressed the need for immediate squad reinforcement to address ongoing issues.

