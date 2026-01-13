Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle to appoint Michael Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the current season, with an official announcement expected imminently, but he wants to stay far beyond the end of his prospective contract.

The former Red Devils midfielder and one-time caretaker boss has edged ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the race for the temporary role, beating competition from his ex-teammate after impressing club executives in detailed discussions.

Sources close to the situation reveal that Carrick, 44, firmly believes he can secure the job permanently, beyond this summer. He has proactively put himself forward not just as a short-term stabiliser but as a serious contender for the full-time job, signalling his strong ambition to lead United long-term.

Having left Middlesbrough last summer after a solid but ultimately promotion-less Championship spell, Carrick sees this return to Old Trafford as the perfect platform to prove his credentials at the highest level.

The appointment marks a homecoming for the ex-England international, who previously stepped in as caretaker for three unbeaten matches in late 2021 following Solskjaer’s departure – securing wins over Villarreal and Arsenal, alongside a draw at Chelsea.

That brief stint earned widespread praise for restoring composure and results, and club hierarchy – including chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox – view him as a figure who can provide continuity while the search for a permanent successor continues into the summer.

But Carrick wants to earn the long-term role himself, and the team’s performance over the coming months will be crucial in determining whether that becomes a real option for United.

Carrick’s backroom staff is already taking shape, with former England assistant Steve Holland joining as a key figure, alongside Jonathan Woodgate (his ex-assistant at Middlesbrough), retained coach Travis Binnion, and club legend Jonny Evans.

Darren Fletcher, who guided the team through two recent fixtures after Ruben Amorim’s sacking, has opted to return to his under-18s role rather than join the senior setup.

The timing is critical: Carrick is set to take training at Carrington as early as Wednesday, ahead of his first match in charge – the high-stakes derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday. A tough trip to Arsenal follows, testing his immediate impact as United aim to climb from their current mid-table position and secure European qualification.

While the interim tag is confirmed until May, Carrick’s conviction that he can win the job outright adds intrigue. Insiders note his detailed plans for the squad, tactical vision (likely shifting to a 4-2-3-1 formation), and deep understanding of United’s culture have resonated strongly with decision-makers.

Funds are available in the January window to bolster the squad – potentially addressing midfield concerns – should targets align.

Should Carrick’s tenure prove to be a success, he will be under consideration for the permanent role alongside the likes of Oliver Glasner, Roberto De Zerbi, Andoni Iraola and Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Carrick wants to make Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves his first signing, as United prioritise bolstering their engine room.

It’s claimed that Carrick has given United the green light to pursue his signing, though the former Wolves man will need to take a significant pay cut for a move to happen, given his current £300,000 a week package in the Middle East.

In other news, a report has claimed that United have identified Juventus star Kenan Yildiz as a potential replacement for captain Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes’ future is in doubt, with Saudi Pro League sides Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad all very keen on signing him.

