Tottenham Hotspur are being made aware of the situation surrounding Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi as they prepare to sign a new attacking option, sources confirm.

However, turning to the 23-year-old would be a surprise move from Spurs, as they already have their top targets established.

The main considerations for this transfer window have been Maghnes Akliouche, Yan Diomande and Christos Tzolis, and it is understood that new explorations around all three have been made since the window opened.

RB Leipzig have since insisted that Diomande will not be available, but Monaco star Akliouche remains a leading candidate. We have reported for several months how Tottenham’s scouting missions around the player have been consistent.

There is a feeling among some that Akliouche will be allowed to leave Monaco soon if the French side can find a replacement.

Meanwhile, Tzolis emerged at the back end of 2025 as a target to seriously consider at Club Brugge. My colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update on January 3 that the Greek international is a favoured target with high-ranking members of Spurs’ scouting department.

Tottenham also made informal checks on Manchester City attackers Oscar Bobb, Savinho and Omar Marmoush.

Tottenham mulling over opportunistic move

Spurs are currently closing out a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher and sources have told us to expect a serious addition in attack before the window closes.

A new name that has begun to be mentioned though is Borussia Dortmund’s Adeyemi. At this stage it is unclear just how realistic a switch might be.

He has been linked with other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool – and Spurs appear to have now been targeted as a potential landing spot if he does aim for a move to England.

Any such move would likely be dependent on timing and the status of Tottenham’s other targets, with Adeyemi viewed more as a situational opportunity than a priority at this stage.

Adeyemi has had a difficult season on and off the field and his future is up in the air – but his quality and game changing ability is clear.

The youngster, who can play as a left or right winger or as a striker, has notched 32 goals and 22 assists in 130 appearances for Dortmund so far.

Adeyemi’s current contract expires in 2027 and the suggestions are that he is keen to take on a new challenge in 2026.

Latest Tottenham news: Frank replacement targets / Gallagher coup explained

Meanwhile, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed how Tottenham have begun considering potential replacements for manager Thomas Frank, as he prepares for a potentially make-or-break match against West Ham on Saturday.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, and former boss Mauricio Pochettino are all said to be on the shortlist.

In other news, a report has revealed the three reasons why Tottenham beat Aston Villa to the signing of Conor Gallagher, with the Atletico Madrid midfielder’s arrival set to be announced soon.

Spurs have agreed a deal worth around £35m for Gallagher, who could prove to be a vital addition as they look to bounce back in the second half of the campaign.

