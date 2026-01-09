Manchester United have been made aware of the transfer fee needed to bring Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to a shock report, which means that INEOS only need to increase their initial offer by €10million (£8.7m, $11.6m) to get a deal done for the winger.

Diomande has emerged as one of the best young wingers in Europe, piquing the interest of Man Utd. Although Ruben Amorim is no longer the manager of Man Utd, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are pressing ahead with their quest to sign the Ivory Coast international.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd have already spoken to Diomande’s camp in recent weeks to register their interest.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd are “completely crazy” about signing Diomande, who has scored seven goals and given four assists in 16 appearances for Leipzig so far this season.

Then on January 5, AfricaFoot reported that Man Utd have ‘offered RB Leipzig €90million’ for Diomande.

The report claimed that Leipzig have even given permission to Man Utd to discuss contract details with the winger’s representatives.

That claim has not been verified by any other source, although a report published in CaughtOffSide on January 8 has revealed the transfer fee that Man Utd need to pay Leipzig for Diomande.

The report has noted that Leipzig are not actively looking to sell Diomande in the middle of the season and value him at €100million (£86.9m, $116.4m).

This means that if AfricaFoot’s report about Man Utd making a bid of €90m (£78.2m, $104.8m) for the winger is accurate, then the Premier League club need to increase their offer by just €10m (£8.7m, $11.6m) to get a deal done for the teenage winger in the middle of the season and make him their first major signing of the 2026 January transfer window.

Which other clubs are keen on Yan Diomande?

With Leipzig aiming to finish in the Champions League places in the Bundesliga table this season, it is hard to envisage the German club selling Diomande in the January transfer window.

A €100m mid-season transfer is not very common either, so we need to keep monitoring the situation of Diomande.

A source close to Red Bull has told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey: “Diomande is special, the club know this.

“Speculation does not stop, but he isn’t leaving this summer.

“Every player has a price, but to get him this month would take huge money, sums we don’t believe will arrive.”

Man Utd are not the only club keen on Diomande, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also closely monitoring the winger.

Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, too, are keeping tabs on Diomande, who is playing for the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations at the moment.

