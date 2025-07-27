Liverpool are set to step up their pursuit of Newcastle’s superstar striker Alexander Isak imminently, after agreeing a deal with Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz, while Newcastle have made a breakthrough in talks for Isak’s potential replacement.

Diaz, 28, is set to join Bayern on an initial four-year contract (including the option for another year) after Bayern had a proposal worth €75million (£65.5m / $88.1m) accepted by the Reds.

Liverpool plan to sign a new winger to fill the void that’ll be left by Diaz, but their top target for the summer is undoubtedly Isak.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on July 24 that Isak wants OUT of Newcastle and is keen on joining Liverpool, and that has since been reported widely.

Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope has now reported that Liverpool’s sale of Diaz will have a major knock-on effect for Newcastle, who are now ‘braced for a formal offer for Isak’ in the very near future.

After banking money from the Diaz sale Liverpool intend to launch an ‘official approach’. Newcastle, unsurprisingly, are determined to keep Isak, but a bid in the region of £150million could ‘force’ them into a sale.

Isak has not joined Newcastle for their pre-season tour of South Korea as the speculation surrounding his future continues. Should Liverpool agree a deal with the Magpies, the striker will jump at the chance to ditch Tyneside for Anfield.

Liverpool want a new winger as well as Alexander Isak

Liverpool prepare to launch a move for Isak, and they ARE willing to break the British transfer record to get him, they also have their eye on several winger targets to replace Diaz.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed earlier today that Real Madrid ace Rodrgyo is TOP of Liverpool’s winger shortlist.

Madrid, however, have set a valuation of over €90million (£78m / $105m) for Rodrygo. Liverpool aren’t willing to bid that much, so a deal depends on if the LaLiga giants drop their demands.

Liverpool have two alternatives in mind should they be unable to sign Rodrygo. One of those is Lyon winger Malick Fofana, who Everton are determined to sign, having one bid worth £31.5million, plus add-ons, rejected so far.

The other name on Liverpool’s radar is RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, a promising youngster who is available for significantly less than Rodrygo and Fofana.

Newcastle reach ‘agreement’ with potential Isak replacement

As for Newcastle, they seem to be planning for life after Isak and have reportedly reached an agreement with their top replacement target: Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

According to journalist Nicolo Shira, they have made a major breakthrough on personal terms.

“Benjamin #Sesko has an agreement in principle with #Newcastle for a contract until 2030. #NUFC are now working to reach a deal with #Leipzig,” Shira posted on X.

Leipzig are looking for around £70million for Sesko, per reports, and David Ornstein has previously stated that this could be financially difficult for Newcastle.

Therefore, an Isak sale may be essential for the Magpies to agree on a fee with Leipzig for Sesko.

