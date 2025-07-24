Liverpool are very much still interested in signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United this summer, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the Sweden international striker himself willing to make the switch to Anfield after sources outlined his frustration with the Magpies’ own transfer dealings.

Despite winning the Premier League title last season, Liverpool have been hugely active in the summer transfer window. The Reds have spent close to £300million (€346m, $406m) on seven new players, including attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, right-back Jeremie Frimpong and left-back Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool also announced the signing of Hugo Ekitike on Wednesday evening, with the Premier League champions paying Eintracht Frankfurt a total of £79million (€91m, $107m), including add-ons, for the 23-year-old French striker.

The Reds pressed ahead with the deal for Ekitike after Newcastle rebuffed their approach for Isak, but TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are still very much keen on the Sweden international striker – and a deal is within their financial capabilities.

Liverpool’s interest in Isak shows no signs of cooling, with sources close to the Newcastle striker indicating to TEAMtalk that the Swedish star is still very open to a move to Anfield.

Speculation surrounding the 25-year-old’s future has reached fever pitch following his absence from Newcastle’s pre-season tour in Singapore, officially attributed to a minor thigh injury.

However, sources have confirmed the Swede has been given a clear medical scan on the issue, further deepening the intrigue and fuelling rumours of a potential blockbuster transfer.

Isak remains a cornerstone of Newcastle’s ambitions. The Magpies have publicly insisted that their star forward is not for sale, but their challenging transfer window has cast doubt on their ability to keep him.

Newcastle’s failure to land key targets, such as Ekitike, coupled with stalled contract negotiations with Isak, has raised questions about the club’s direction from within the club.

Sources close to Isak suggest his camp is ‘still exploring all possibilities’, with the player frustrated by Newcastle’s lack of marquee signings and their uncertain prospects for challenging for top honours next season.

How Liverpool could fund Alexander Isak deal – sources

For Liverpool, Isak represents the final piece in their attacking puzzle. The Reds view the Swedish star as one of Europe’s elite strikers, capable of elevating their already formidable squad to new heights.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is determined to establish a dynasty at Anfield and sees Isak’s clinical finishing and versatility as key to sustaining the Reds’ dominance in domestic and European competitions.

To finance a potential deal for Isak, which could surpass £130m (€150m, $176m), Liverpool are prepared to offload several high-profile players.

Darwin Nunez, who has drawn interest from Napoli and Al-Hilal, is among those who could depart, alongside Luis Díaz, on the radar of Bayern Munich, and Harvey Elliott, who has caught the eye of West Ham United and Aston Villa.

Such departures would provide the financial flexibility to pursue Isak while adhering to fiscal regulations.

Newcastle, bolstered by their financial stability and recent Champions League qualification, are under no immediate pressure to sell Isak, who is on the radar of clubs in the Saudi Pro League as well.

However, Isak’s enthusiasm for a move to Liverpool, where consistent Champions League football and trophy contention await, could tip the scales.

The striker’s ambition to compete for the Ballon d’Or and play in Europe’s biggest competitions aligns with Liverpool’s lofty goals, making Anfield an enticing destination.

Isak’s absence from Newcastle’s pre-season tour has only amplified speculation, with fans and pundits alike questioning whether the Magpies can hold onto their prized asset.

As Liverpool continue their aggressive recruitment drive, their pursuit of Isak signals their intent to build a squad capable of dominating for years to come.

For now, the transfer saga remains unresolved, but with Isak’s ambitions clear and Newcastle’s resolve under scrutiny, this could be one of the defining moves of the transfer window, and sources maintain that is a player who could still cause huge waves in this window.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe will undoubtedly field more difficult questions on Isak when he faces the media in Singapore. And the manager has already admitted his star striker has been left unsettled by recent speculation after leaving him out of the side that were beaten 4-0 by Celtic in their opening pre-season friendly.

“It was my decision,” Howe explained at the time. “I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him. The last thing he wanted was to be sat in the stand watching — that wasn’t fair to him. But I’m confident he will be a Newcastle player.”

However, Howe did add a caveat to Liverpool’s hopes of still landing Isak, in what would likely end up in them snubbing a proposed Ekitike deal.

He added: “Both [Joelinton and Isak] are fit but not ready to play. Alex has trained and is fine, but we didn’t want to take the risk with him.

“It’s difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player. Alex is happy at Newcastle — he loves the players, the staff, the team.”

For honesty and balance, it’s also worth emphasising this piece here from The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, who has staunchly insisted that Newcastle will strongly oppose his sale this summer and, under no circumstances, are willing to negotiate his exit.

However, it remains to be seen if Thursday’s huge update on the striker alters that stance in any way at all….

