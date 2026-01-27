Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a bid to sign Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the final days of the January transfer window, according to a source.

Guglielmo Vicario is the number one goalkeeper at Tottenham at the moment, with Antonin Kinsky his back-up. However, there are strong suggestions that Kinsky is on his way to West Ham United, who will sign him on loan with a non-mandatory purchase option.

We have earlier reported that Mads Hermansen could be sent to Spurs as part of a swap deal, but that is not the latest information.

This means that Tottenham will need a goalkeeper to take the place of Kinsky, and that player could be Johnstone.

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, Tottenham are ‘making a shock move’ for Johnstone to become their ‘their new cover shot-stopper’.

Johnstone is behind Jose Sa in the pecking order at Wolves and ‘would jump at the chance of a surprise switch’.

The report has noted that Tottenham want a new number two goalkeeper because of Kinsky potentially leaving for West Ham.

Johnstone has been on the books of Wolves since the summer of 2024, when he joined from Crystal Palace for £10million (€11.5m, $13.8m)

The 32-year-old has managed to make 25 appearances for the Wolves first team so far in his career.

The English goalkeeper is under contract at Wolves until the summer of 2028.

Tottenham plan to replace Guglielmo Vicario, too – sources

Not only are Tottenham looking to sign a number two goalkeeper, but sources have told us that last season’s Europa League winners are in the market for a number one between the posts as well.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on January 22, 2026, that Tottenham are open to replacing Guglielmo Vicario as the number one goalkeeper.

Spurs have been scouring the market for the past few months for a goalkeeper who would be able to come in and become a genuine challenger for the number one spot.

Vicario himself is open to leaving Tottenham, with a move to Inter Milan appealing to the Italian goalkeeper.

