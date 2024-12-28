Man City accelerate move for striker with 17 goals this term after Prem rivals cool interest

Manchester City have moved their prospective signing of Jonathan David forward to January as Pep Guardiola looks to get his side back to winning ways, it has been claimed.

David has been a brilliant performer for Lille since joining the French club from Gent in August 2020. He has scored 101 goals in 209 games for Lille and helped them win the French title and French super cup.

David continues to be Lille’s main source of goals, as he has found the back of the net 17 times in 26 appearances across all competitions so far.

However, Lille must begin to prepare for life without the Canada ace as he has run down his contract and is expected to leave in either January or summer 2025.

As per the latest from TBR Football, Man City have entered the frame for David’s capture.

Guardiola’s side had been planning to swoop for David at the end of the season, but they have accelerated the pursuit to January after a tough few months in which they have won just once in 13 matches.

Man City need to sign a new centre-forward to take some of the pressure off Erling Haaland and have identified David as a great solution.

Given the 24-year-old’s expiring contract, he should be available for a reduced price in January.

Lille have previously valued their star forward at around the £60m mark, but there have been rumours he could now be available for just £25m instead.

City have scouted David on several occasions this season and are ‘working behind the scenes’ to get this deal done.

City overtake Spurs in Jonathan David chase

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with the player over the past few months. However, in a boost for City, it emerged recently that Spurs would rather bring in Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers to improve their attacking options.

City landing David would rectify the mistake they made in selling backup striker Julian Alvarez over the summer.

Alvarez left for Atletico Madrid in an £82m deal and his exit has cost City both goals and creativity this term.

The Citizens decided it was best to cash in on Alvarez, particularly when such big money was on offer, but they perhaps underestimated his importance to the squad.

DON’T MISS: Trio of Premier League clubs ready to devastate Barcelona after Dani Olmo registration blow

Man City transfers: De Bruyne update; £150m signing links

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can provide an exclusive update on the future of City icon Kevin De Bruyne.

The Saudis would love to make De Bruyne their latest big-name signing, but they ‘fear’ he will move to the US instead.

The playmaker has informed all parties involved that he would ideally like to go to Major League Soccer if he cannot strike a contract agreement with City.

Guardiola is already planning how his team will look without De Bruyne, with Jamal Musiala emerging as a dream replacement option.

Reports claim City are ‘considering’ making an audacious move to prise Musiala away from Bayern Munich.

City will need to smash the Premier League transfer record as Bayern value Musiala at a whopping £150m.

QUIZ – think you know Pep Guardiola?