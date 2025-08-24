Threat from a European club for three Manchester City stars has been revealed

A Manchester City star could reportedly turn down the chance to join a European club, where two of his City team-mates are targets.

City have seen some big names leave the club this summer. Kyle Walker was allowed to go to newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley, while Kevin De Bruyne made the move to Serie A juggernauts Napoli.

There has also been speculation over the exits of a few more City players.

Of late, insider Fabrizio Romano suggested Galatasaray were had agreed a deal with Manchester City for Manuel Akanji, though he personally refuted those claims.

Football Insider correspondent Pete O’Rourke has since suggested Akanji doesn’t want to leave.

“I’m surprised even that Manchester City are considering letting Akanji go,” O’Rourke said.

“It was interesting that Akanji hit back at claims from Fabrizio Romano this week after Romano claimed that Galatasaray were closing an agreement with Manchester City.

“Akanji saying that he didn’t know anything about it in response to that social media post from Romano.

“We know Pep Guardiola is looking to trim the size of his squad, but whether that includes Akanji remains to be seen. I would be surprised because he’s been a trusted lieutenant for Guardiola.

“Akanji is in no rush to leave Manchester City. He’s playing down suggestions that a move to Galatasaray is close, he’s not overly keen on that potential move to Galatasaray.”

DON’T MISS: Every completed Man City transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Only one way Akanji leaves

O’Rourke also feels there is only one way that Akanji will leave City this summer.

“John Stones had a lot of injury issues last season and City had a few defensive issues, so it would be a dangerous move if they were to let Akanji go,” he said.

“I find it a strange link, just think City won’t be looking to push him out the door and it looks like a Akanji’s in no rush to leave either.

“So unless Galatasaray put up a big offer that’s too good to turn down, I would imagine Akanji will want to stay at the club.”

TEAMtalk sources have stated that City are open to letting the defender go, but the defender himself is less open to the move.

Akanji, however, is not the only City man wanted by Galatasaray, with Ederson and Ilkay Gundogan both on the radar there.

Man City round-up: Spurs will pay big for Savinho

TEAMtalk sources have stated that Tottenham are ready to go beyond quoted figures of £69.2million for Manchester City winger Savinho.

But people within the club feel the move will be “impossible” nonetheless.

Meanwhile, City could reportedly hijack the expected Liverpool move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

And City are confident that they’ll pull off the signing of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, feeling they can get it done for near £30million.

City’s biggest sales per year