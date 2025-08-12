Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and Manchester City boss Pep GUardiola, both of whom want Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG

Manchester City are in contact with Paris Saint-Germain for Gianluigi Donnarumma to bring him to the Etihad Stadium as Manchester United plan talks this week, according to Fabrizio Romano, with Pep Guardiola’s side having a key advantage over Ruben Amorim’s team.

Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and the PSG star has been the subject of speculation in recent days, with Man Utd and Man City keen on him. The 26-year-old Italy international is out of contract at the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the season, and there is no new deal in place.

PSG have already signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille this summer, sending a clear indication that they are willing to sell Donnarumma at the right price.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on August 3 that Man Utd have formally registered their interest in Donnarumma.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the former AC Milan star himself is interested in a move to Man Utd because of the stature of the club.

Subsequent reports explicitly noted that ‘Donnarumma WANTS a move to Man Utd’, with ‘a fresh meeting with the Italian goalkeeper’s agent, Enzo Raiola’ scheduled for ‘this week’.

Reliable journalist Romano has now revealed that Man City have become very active in the race for Donnarumma and have made contact for the goalkeeper, who is valued at €50million (£43.2m, $58.3m).

According to the trusted journalist, Man City would be able to sign Donnarumma from PSG only if Ederson leaves, with Chelsea not in the race for the four-time Ligue 1 and one-time Champions League winner.

Romano wrote on X at 2:31pm on August 12: “Manchester City made contact with PSG to ask for Donnarumma deal conditions.

“Current PSG request around €50m, deemed too high + deal would only be possible if Éderson leaves.

“Chelsea are NOT in the race. Gigio will soon clarify his position — info follows @FabriceHawkins.”

Man City have advantage over Man Utd in Gianluigi Donnarumma race

Despite claims that Donnarumma wants to join Man Utd, Man City have an ace up their sleeve in terms of getting a deal done for the PSG goalkeeper before their city rivals.

While the Cityzens signed James Trafford this summer, there is a chance that Ederson could leave before the window closes.

According to Romano, Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray have made contact with Man City for Ederson.

The Italian reporter has added that should Ederson leave, then Man City will pursue a deal for Donnarumma.

Romano wrote on X at 2:44pm on August 12: “Galatasaray have made direct approach with Manchester City for Éderson as main target at GK.

“Donnarumma option never seen as concrete with Galatasaray focused on Éderson deal.

“Talks ongoing on both club and player side, it could be key for City pursuing Donnarumma.”

With Andre Onana having turned down AS Monaco earlier this summer and insisting on staying at Man Utd, a move for Donnarumma would be very expensive for the Red Devils.

Not only would Man Utd have to pay the €50m (£43.2m, $58.3m) fee for the Italian star, but they would also have to meet his wage demands of €18m (£15.6m, $21m) per year.

For Man City, it would be a simple case of selling Ederson and using the funds from that transfer to invest in a deal for Donnarumma, who would go straight into Guardiola’s starting line-up with Trafford becoming his back-up.

