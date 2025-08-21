Manchester City are open to selling defender Manuel Akanji this summer, with a fee under discussion with Turkish powerhouses Galatasaray, while another star could follow him out of the Etihad soon.

Pep Guardiola is actively looking to trim down his squad ahead of the transfer window closing and the Swiss international could be the next to depart the Etihad, though personal terms are yet to be agreed.

Akanji, who arrived at Man City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for £15million, has been a dependable figure in Guardiola’s defensive setup, contributing to their treble-winning campaign in 2022/23 and other trophy wins.

However, with City’s squad brimming with talent and Guardiola prioritizing a leaner roster, TEAMtalk understands that the 30-year-old’s future lies elsewhere. The club’s willingness to move on key players signals a strategic refresh as they balance financial regulations and squad depth.

Galatasaray, eager to bolster their backline, see Akanji as a cornerstone for their ambitious European campaign this season. The Istanbul club is determined to make a splash in the Champions League and views the versatile defender as a perfect fit, with negotiations underway for a transfer worth £15million.

While the clubs have a broad understanding on what a deal would look like, personal terms remain a hurdle and nothing is officially agreed.

Sources indicate that Akanji is yet to be convinced, but Galatasaray’s ability to offer substantial wages could sway the defender. The Super Lig side’s financial muscle and their vision of European success are strong selling points as they aim to secure his signature…

TWO Man City defenders in frame to leave

TEAMtalk understands that while Galatasaray are pushing for a deal, Akanji also has interest from the Premier League and around Europe, so nothing is decided yet.

This potential transfer is part of a broader exodus that is taking place at City.

As reported by TEAMtalk earlier today, Nathan Ake, another well-rated defender, is also on the radar of potential suitors, with the club open to offers for the Dutchman.

We understand that Everton, Newcastle and West Ham are all interested in signing Ake, with the Toffees holding exploratory talks over a deal.

Ake’s versatility makes him a valuable asset, but City’s openness to his sale underscores their intent to reshape the squad.

As the transfer window clock ticks down, Galatasaray’s pursuit of Akanji intensifies.

If they can finalise personal terms, the Turkish giants could land a coup, while City edge closer to their streamlined vision under Guardiola’s meticulous planning.

