Speculation over possible exits at Manchester City has emerged over striker Erling Haaland and manager Pep Guardiola

TEAMtalk has looked into unwelcome speculation from the continent that claims Erling Haaland has asked Manchester City to consider proposals to join Barcelona and other elite clubs this summer, while reports also state that frustration from their Champions League elimination will also see Pep Guardiola depart at the end of the season.

The powerful Norway striker has been truly sensational since joining Manchester City in a bargain £51m (€60m) move from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, scoring a spellbinding 154 goals in 188 appearances for the club, with 30 of those coming across 42 games in all competitions so far this season.

Remarkably, though, Haaland is going through something of a sticky patch for City and now has just five goals in his last 18 games; a pretty barren spell by his high standards.

And after City crashed out of the Champions League this week, beaten convincingly by Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in their last-16 tie, reports from Spain, and as paraphrased by our sister site, Football365, has now claimed Haaland has ‘asked Man City to negotiate with Barcelona’ and that the striker is ‘now seriously considering leaving’ the Etihad Stadium for Spain this summer.

City are also trailing Arsenal in the Premier League title race and the report goes on to add that the 25-year-old is ‘deeply disappointed with the project’ and having now ‘changed his mind’ on definitely staying another year with the Cityzens.

Furthermore, the report also suggests Haaland has asked the board to consider all proposals they receive soon, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all suitors, while it’s laughingly claimed Man City might consider selling him in order to sign a new striker’.

At the same time, the report claims Guardiola has ‘already made the decision to resign this summer’ in the wake of their trophy frustrations and with his current deal due to expire in 2027 anyway.

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Haaland wants out, Guardiola to resign? What are the truths…?

Speculation linking Haaland with a move to Spain is nothing new and the reports have started to gather pace in recent weeks in the wake of claims that Barcelona were ready to make a beeline to sign the striker as a replacement for the ageing Robert Lewandowski this summer.

However, last week, TEAMtalk sources explained why any move for the prolific striker is not expected this summer, with the striker’s focus entirely on City and on his country ahead of the World Cup finals.

And while TEAMtalk has previously revealed that both Spanish giants believe Haaland’s long-term contract – signed in 2025 – contains clauses that could potentially open the door to a future transfer, the feeling on a possible move this summer is that it simply is not going to happen.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk has been told that all talk of a move this summer has been played down by all parties involved – including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Haaland’s own camp…

Indeed, Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, recently revealed that, despite their respect for Barcelona, there has been no contact with the Catalan giants.

Pimenta said: “I’ve often said we have a lot of respect and admiration for Barcelona.

“But there hasn’t been any contact whatsoever, either with Erling Haaland or with Barcelona’s management, regarding potential transfer targets.”

She added: “Also, because the player renewed his contract a few months ago, he’s very happy at Manchester City.

“Everything is going very well for him, and we really have nothing to discuss about a transfer when everything is so good at Manchester City.”

With regards to Guardiola, we understand that nothing at this stage has been decided over his future at the Etihad, though the manager will assess his future at the end of the season and decide whether to honour the final year of his arrangement.

By the manager’s own admission, he will soon need a break from the game and with Jack Grealish describing the City as a ‘workaholic, who often puts in 20-hour days’ in his strive for perfection.

Clearly, by any stretch, that is not sustainable, and would it really come as a major surprise were he to decide to walk away this summer?

Furthermore, TEAMtalk can reveal that interest in his services is mounting from the Middle East, with Qatar emerging as a serious contender to lure the legendary manager back to the region.

And on Guardiola’s future, Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week: “Manchester City – as a club, as management, as ownership – are waiting for Pep Guardiola to decide.

“At the moment, according to my information, the situation is still open.”

Latest Man City news: Tonali hopes build; Spurs sale ON

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are becoming increasingly worried and frustrated about Sandro Tonali pushing for a summer move, TEAMtalk understands, as work goes on in the background over an exit and with the club growing fearful that another ‘ Alexander Isak situation’ could unfold before their eyes.

Manchester City are understood to be leading the charge to sign the classy Italian star.

Elsewhere, City are warming to the idea of selling a player Tottenham have bid for before, and if avoiding relegation, a massive new offer should be accepted, according to reports.

In other news, we can confirm that Everton are exploring a potential summer move to bring John Stones back to the club this summer, while the England international is also attracting interest from a range of alternative destinations – including an ambitious Championship promotion chaser.

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