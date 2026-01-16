Jurgen Klopp is firmly on Real Madrid’s radar as they look to bring in a permanent successor to the sacked Xabi Alonso, with the former Liverpool manager’s stance on taking the job confirmed by sources.

Klopp’s ability to manage big names is one reason he is very much on the radar of Madrid president Florentino Perez, we understand.

Xabi Alonso’s disconnect with Madrid’s star players was an issue, but Perez was also never convinced about the former Los Blancos midfielder.

We understand that Perez and other members of Madrid’s hierarchy realised within weeks of Alonso’s arrival that there were issues.

That is the reason Perez and his hierarchy decided a quick exit in January was needed to allow them to assess their options.

We can confirm that Madrid believe appointing someone capable of managing their star names is crucial. Klopp fits that profile, and we are informed that intermediaries have been made aware of the interest, with due diligence underway.

The former Liverpool chief is very happy in his role as chief of Red Bull, but it is believed taking charge of one of Spain’s big two – Madrid and Barcelona, is something he has always desired.

Four concrete Real Madrid manager targets confirmed

As well as Klopp, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta has been discussed by Madrid chiefs. However, getting Arteta out of the the Emirates is not simple, and Real won’t fight for anyone – you either want to come or you don’t.

Former boss Zinedine Zidane is also a consideration, but it is believed he is waiting to see if the France job becomes available following this summer’s World Cup finals.

Another name we are told to keep an eye on is Enzo Maresca, as he has garnered huge respect for the work he has done at Chelsea.

We can confirm that young coaching talent is being assessed there is some respect for Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola – however, his lack of experience coaching at a big club will count against him and this time around, he will not be considered.

For now, Alvaro Arbeloa has been placed in charge of Madrid until the end of the season, and he has aspirations to earn the role long-term.

However, Arbeloa’s tenure got off to the worst possible start as Madrid suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Klopp is in the frame to join Madrid and whether he can be convinced to take the role still remains to be seen, but he certainly isn’t ruling it out.

Real Madrid latest: Second source on Klopp / Newcastle star wanted

Meanwhile, respected journalist Florian Plettenberg has backed up what we have been told regarding Klopp’s links with Madrid.

Plettenberg reports that Klopp would indeed give ‘serious consideration’ to joining the LaLiga giants if the opportunity presented itself, despite his long-term contract with Red Bull.

In other news, Madrid have been linked with a move for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, and so too have Liverpool.

However, my colleague Dean Jones has revealed that Juventus are also keen on the Italian international, though it won’t be easy to lure him from St James’ Park.

