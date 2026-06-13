Manchester City are preparing to move for Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles as they line up a replacement for James Trafford, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Man City have been tracking the highly-rated Northern Ireland international for months and sources have confirmed that plans are now advancing as Trafford edges closer to a summer exit from the Etihad.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this year that Charles had emerged on City’s radar and we can now confirm that interest has intensified significantly in recent weeks.

The development comes amid growing expectations that Trafford will leave Man City in search of regular first-team football.

Man City to sell James Trafford as Newcastle accelerate

As we exclusively revealed earlier this month, Trafford informed City that he was unwilling to spend another season operating as understudy to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The England goalkeeper believes he is ready to establish himself as a leading Premier League number one and ultimately challenge Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson for the England shirt.

Sources close to Trafford insist he feels that objective can only be achieved through regular football, something City are unable to guarantee while Donnarumma remains the club’s undisputed first choice.

City have accepted that position. The club understand that occasional appearances in domestic cup competitions will not satisfy Trafford’s ambitions at this stage of his career and are therefore prepared to sanction his departure.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Newcastle United are once again pushing hard to sign the goalkeeper and TEAMtalk understands the Magpies have stepped up their efforts as they seek to finally secure a deal after previous attempts.

With Trafford seemingly on course for the exit door, City’s recruitment team have accelerated plans for his replacement. Charles has emerged as the leading candidate.

Man City want Pierce Charles back

The 20-year-old goalkeeper began his career in Manchester City’s academy before leaving to pursue first-team opportunities elsewhere.

Since joining Sheffield Wednesday, he has developed into one of the most highly-rated young goalkeepers in the Football League and has already established himself as Northern Ireland’s senior international number one.

His performances have not gone unnoticed. TEAMtalk understands Charles has just one year remaining on his current contract at Hillsborough and City believe the timing is ideal to bring him back to the club where his development first began.

Sources indicate City have followed his progress closely throughout the past two seasons and remain convinced he possesses the potential to eventually become a long-term successor between the posts.

While Donnarumma would remain the clear first-choice goalkeeper, there is a growing belief within the Etihad hierarchy that Charles has the attributes to develop into a future No.1.

Discussions have also taken place regarding alternative development pathways.

TEAMtalk can reveal that City have considered re-signing Charles before immediately sending him out on loan to continue gaining valuable first-team experience.

However, the current preference is understood to be keeping him within City’s squad as Donnarumma’s deputy.

Those close to the situation say City believe the opportunity to train alongside one of world football’s elite goalkeepers on a daily basis could prove invaluable for Charles’s development.

Learning directly from Donnarumma while working within City’s environment is viewed as the ideal next step in his progression.

No final agreement has yet been completed, but City are expected to press ahead with their plans in the coming weeks.

READ NEXT: Mourinho factor secures Real Madrid stunning Silva signing and leaves Atletico raging – Exclusive