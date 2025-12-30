Nathan Ake has rejected an approach from West Ham United to join them on loan this month, sources confirm, as the defender awaits other potential opportunities away from Manchester City.

Ake has emerged as a target for several clubs, though it hasn’t yet been confirmed that Pep Guardiola will allow him to leave the Etihad this winter.

Man City boss Guardiola appreciates Ake but knows he can’t guarantee him playing time, which may lead to an exit opening up.

The 57-time capped Dutch international wants to be playing regularly ahead of the World Cup, but Man City won’t allow him to leave unless it is right for them.

One club who have now come in for him are West Ham. They approached the player as they wanted to make sure he was open to the move to the London Stadium, as they were proposing a loan with an option to move permanently if they had stayed up.

However, we can confirm that the 30-year-old has informed West Ham via his agents that he has no desire to move to East London.

Ake’s former club Bournemouth remain attentive to the situation as they would like to take him back to the South Coast, but could wait until the summer. Meanwhile, at least one other Premier League side could be interested.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Crystal Palace in the mix for Man City star

My colleague, Dean Jones, understands that Crystal Palace, like West Ham and Bournemouth, have also been asked to be kept informed of Ake’s situation.

As mentioned, he is trying to discover the full extent of his options outside of Manchester City as he weighs up a transfer.

He retains a level of ambition and wants to see whether clubs higher up the table – or abroad – show active interest in a move.

Jones has been informed by sources that any deal for Ake might be an initial loan move but he wants to think clearly about where a transfer leads beyond this season.

He is contracted to Man City until 2027 and has been aware recently that he could pursue a move, though the final decision ultimately lies with the club.

Palace, meanwhile, are pushing to sign Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson. They have agreed a fee of around £35m with Spurs and are waiting for the player to give his approval to the transfer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.