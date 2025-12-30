Rangers manager Danny Rohl is keen to reshape his squad with January additions in several key areas, as sources confirm three exciting targets that could help turn the club’s season around.

Rohl has had a positive impact since his appointment at Ibrox, but the Glasgow side currently sit nine points behind league leaders Hearts in the table and six adrift from second-placed rivals Celtic.

The coach is set to take a leading role in player recruitment over the next month and we understand he is prioritising the additions of a new left-back, defensive midfielder and a versatile right-sided forward.

At left-back, Belgian talent Tuur Rommens has emerged as a prime target. The 22-year-old Westerlo defender, a regular in the Jupiler Pro League and a nine-time Belgium U21 international, has impressed with his defensive solidity and attacking contributions.

Rangers have been tracking Rommens closely, with sources indicating advanced interest and efforts to negotiate a deal.

Sources suggest the club views him as a long-term solution, especially with uncertainties surrounding current options like on-loan Jayden Meghoma.

While Rommens recently played down speculation, claiming ignorance of any concrete approach, the Gers remain hopeful of securing his services to strengthen their backline.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Rangers prioritising £6m-rated midfielder

In central midfield, Jens Hjerto-Dahl from Tromso is the standout name.

The towering 20-year-old Norwegian has been scouted extensively by Rangers, who see him as an ideal No.6 with his progressive ball-carrying, physical presence, and goal threat – evidenced by four goals and six assists in the Eliteserien this season.

We revealed Rangers’ interest in Hjerto-Dahl back on December 18 and can confirm he remains top of the shortlist.

Sources close to the situation confirm Hjerto-Dahl is a major priority, with Tromso bracing for bids that could set a club record sale.

Valued around £5-6 million, his arrival would provide the midfield dominance Rohl craves, particularly amid potential departures like Nicolas Raskin. Tromso sources state that the expectation is for Hjerto-Dahl to leave in January.

Rohl eyeing Josh Windass reunion

On the attacking front, a reunion with Wrexham star Josh Windass is under serious consideration. The 31-year-old, who thrived under Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday and previously starred at Ibrox (19 goals in 73 appearances), has shone at Wrexham this term with six goals and three assists.

Rangers have explored a loan move, but Wrexham have rebuffed initial approaches, unwilling to lose their key man mid-season.

Despite the setback, Rohl’s admiration for Windass – whom he captained at Hillsborough – could yet drive a deal, adding experience and flair to the right flank.

With Rangers trailing in the title race but showing signs of improvement under Rohl, these potential signings could prove pivotal.

The manager’s emphasis on mentality and fit suggests a strategic window, aiming to blend youth and proven quality for immediate impact.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.