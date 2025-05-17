Manchester City have made an offer for Tijjani Reijnders, TEAMtalk understands, with AC Milan responding by making their stance clear on the midfielder.

Reijnders has been on the books of Milan since 2023 and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A. The Netherlands international’s performances for the Rossoneri in Serie A and in European competitions have impressed Man City, who are keen on refreshing their midfield department for the upcoming season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man City have informed Milan of their interest in Reijnders.

Last season’s Premier League champions have made a verbal proposal worth around €60million (£50.4m, $67m) for the 26-year-old, who has been described as “an exceptional boy” and “a total midfielder” by former Milan manager Stefano Pioli.

TEAMtalk has been told that Milan immediately turned down Man City’s offer.

The Italian giants value Reijnders at around €90million (£75.6m, $100.5m), and given that Man City’s bid was far below it, it will not even be officially formalised.

Sources have indicated that while Milan are open to selling Reijnders in the summer transfer window, based on the 26-year-old midfielder’s importance and contract until 2030, they are adamant – to date – about the high price-tag.

Despite the initial rejection, Man City are very interested in Reijnders and are still in contact with Milan.

TEAMtalk understands that the Premier League giants are expected to make at least, another attempt.

Man City are now considering increasing their offer and making a better offer.

Sources have revealed that Man City will make a new bid of around €70m (£59m, $78m) for Reijnders in the coming days, but even then, it will not be enough to convince Milan to accept, as the Rossoneri remain firm on their €90m (£75.6m, $100.5m) asking price.

Tijjani Reijnders is AC Milan’s ‘best player’

Reijnders is one of the first names on the Milan teamsheet and has been a regular for the Italian club.

The Dutchman has scored 15 goals and given five assists in 52 appearances this season.

The midfielder found the back of the net four times and provided four assists in 50 matches in all competitions for Milan in the 2023-24 campaign.

In November 2024, former Inter Milan defender Daniele Adani described Reijnders as the best player at Milan.

Adani said on Viva El Futbol: “I believe the best player at Milan is Reijnders, certainly in the recent phase, because he’s a player who plays in a two-man midfield but always gets himself into shooting positions.

“In my opinion, Reijnders is a player of a superior category, an extremely high level. He manages to combine quantity, quality, timing of support, presence, positioning, and he knows how to receive and orient his control.

“He’s truly a strong player within a system that still needs to find the right spacing and balance.”

