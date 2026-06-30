Man Utd reach decision on selling £60m star to AC Milan for FRACTION of the price

A Manchester United player has been offered to AC Milan and new manager Ruben Amorim, according to a report, and decisions have now been reached on the sale.

Amorim is now pulling the strings at AC Milan who despite failing to qualify for the Champions League, have already agreed to smash their transfer record this summer.

An initial €74m will be paid for the services of PSG and Portugal striker, Goncalo Ramos, with add-ons potentially taking the final cost even higher.

That deal blows away Milan’s previous transfer record held by Rafael Leao (€50m), who is expected to embark on a new chapter elsewhere this summer.

For Milan’s next big arrival, recent claims out of Italy stated Amorim was looking to forge a reunion with Mason Mount.

Man Utd paid £60m (£55m plus £5m in add-ons) when signing Mount from Chelsea in 2023. Injuries have hampered his Old Trafford career since his arrival, though he was adored by Amorim during the Portuguese’s ill-fated stint in Manchester.

A report on Monday stated: ‘Amorim’s new Milan is gearing up for a transfer window full of big signings, also featuring opportunities and proposals

‘As gathered by the editorial team of MilanPress.it, one of the names proposed to Milan in recent hours is that of Mason Mount, Manchester United midfielder born in 1999.

‘Ruben Amorim has already coached him at Old Trafford and has given the green light to start a possible negotiation. Exchange of information underway and market value around 25 million.’

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Man Utd reach decision on selling Mason Mount to AC Milan

But according to the latest from Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, neither Man Utd or Mount have any desire to part ways this summer.

Wheeler – who specialises in covering the Red Devils – explained: ‘Manchester United have no plans to sell Mason Mount this summer amid speculation in Italy that AC Milan could make a £21.5million bid for the player.

‘Reports suggested that Mount has been offered to Milan and former United boss Ruben Amorim is interested in taking the player to the San Siro.

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‘However, United are unaware of any discussions over the 27-year-old and are not looking to move him on.

‘It’s understood that Mount has no intention of leaving Old Trafford either, and has been working with a coach on an individual fitness programme in Spain to be ready for his return to pre-season training next week.’

The Mail man concluded his update by insisting Mount’s positional flexibility ‘makes him a valuable member of Michael Carrick’s squad.’