Manchester United are interested in bringing Ruben Neves to Old Trafford from Al-Hilal in the January transfer window, according to three sources.

It has been well-documented that Man Utd’s top priority in 2026 is to sign a new midfielder. Casemiro is 33 now, and although he is playing well under manager Ruben Amorim this season, Man Utd do not want to keep him at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season unless the former Real Madrid defensive midfielder agrees to take a pay cut on his £350,000-a-week salary.

Bruno Fernandes is also 31 and will have to be eventually replaced in the Man Utd team.

It is Fernandes’s Portugal international team-mate Ruben Neves that Man Utd are reported to have taken a shine to, according to three different sources.

It was CaughtOffside that first reported Man Utd’s interest in Neves earlier this week, claiming that there have been some “contacts” between the Al-Hilal star’s entourage as well as the Red Devils, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 28-year-old, who starred for Wolves in the Premier League before his move to the Saudi Pro League club in 2023, is out of contract at Al-Hilal in the summer of 2026.

CaughtOffside reported that Neves could leave Al-Hilal for just €20million (£17.6m, $23m) in the January transfer window, although his weekly salary of £410,000-a-week is ‘too expensive for most top European clubs’.

Fichajes, not one of the most reliable sources, subsequently reported that Man Utd are accelerating ‘their pursuit of Ruben Neves’, with the Red Devils having ‘enquired again’ about the midfielder after trying to sign him in the summer of 2025.

On Saturday, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey reported that Neves is considering his options amid interest from Man Utd.

Bailey told United In Focus: “Ruben Neves remains of interest to Manchester United, they know his situation that he could be available in 2026, that is not certain yet as Al-Hilal try to tie him down to a long-term deal.

“United have him on their radar and are being kept informed, but that is true of more than half a dozen midfielders; but he is one that might be an option for January.

“But as it stands, Neves is still considering his options.”

What midfielders are Man Utd REALLY keen on?

Given how good Neves is, his extensive experience in his Premier League, his quality, and the fact that he will become a free agent next summer, Man Utd’s reported interest in the Portuguese star is understandable.

Neves made 253 appearances for Wolves, scoring 30 goals and giving 13 assists in the process.

The dynamic midfielder has scored 12 goals and registered 25 assists in 104 appearances for Al-Hilal so far in his career.

There is no doubt that Neves is a player at the top of his game and would be able to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford, but TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are looking more closely in the Premier League to find the next great midfielder in Amorim’s rebuild.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on November 18 that Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba are the three main targets for Man Utd in 2026.

Wharton is starring for Crystal Palace, Anderson is shining for Nottingham Forest, and Baleba is a bright prospect at Brighton and Hove Albion.

It will cost a total of £250million (€284.4m, $327m) for Man Utd to sign Wharton, Anderson and Baleba and overhaul their midfield department.

