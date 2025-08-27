Man Utd cave in as Chelsea ‘on verge of sealing’ Alejandro Garnacho deal for bargain fee

Manchester United are on the verge of selling Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea after admitting defeat in their quest to get £50million for the winger, according to a report, with Fabrizio Romano sharing the latest information that he has been given about the deal between the Red Devils and the Blues.

Chelsea have long been in talks with Man Utd for Garnacho, who fell out with Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim towards the end of last season. The winger was not happy that Amorim left him out of the starting line-up in the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, with the Man Utd boss subsequently telling him that he is free to leave.

Sources told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, on August 14 that Garnacho is determined to join Chelsea.

Garnacho is so keen on a move to the Conference League and 2025 FIFA Club World Cup winners that he has turned down approaches from other European clubs.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd have been holding out for £50m (€58m, $67.5m) for Garnacho, but Chelsea were not willing to pay more than £35m (€40.6m, $47.2m) for the Argentina international winger.

A compromise has now been reached, according to journalist Sam Wallace in The Irish Independent and The Telegraph.

Chelsea are ‘on verge of sealing’ a deal for Garnacho, claims the headline, with a report adding that the fee will be between £35m (€40.6m, $47.2m) and £40m (€46.4m, $54m).

The two Premier League clubs are ‘close to agreeing terms’, with Man Utd being forced to lower their asking price from £50m (€58m, $67.5m).

Garnacho is not part of Man Utd manager Amorim’s squad at the moment.

The 21-year-old winger made 23 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Man Utd last season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in the process.

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ Man Utd goalkeeper targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

What is Fabrizio Romano saying about Alejandro Garnacho?

Trusted journalist Romano has also given his take on the latest situation of Garnacho.

The transfer guru has noted that Man Utd and Chelsea are in talks over a deal for the winger, adding that the transfer is expected to go through soon.

🚨🔵 Chelsea and Man United, locked in talks for Alejandro Garnacho’s transfer.#CFC confirmed their proposal worth £35/40m as total package, waiting for Man United’s green light. The deal will happen, just matter of time… as Garnacho only wants Chelsea. Here we go, soon 🔜 pic.twitter.com/ymPwMJ6CyD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2025

Garnacho is one of the best young players in the world, so Chelsea will feel that they are getting a bargain deal.

The winger has made eight appearances for the Argentina national football team and has played 93 times in the Premier League.

Garnacho has scored 16 goals and given eight assists in those league matches and has impressed with his pace and explosiveness.

Latest Man Utd news: Winger offered to Tottenham, striker contact

A Man Utd winger has been offered to Tottenham Hotspur, who have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Manchester City and Brazil international star Savinho.

Real Madrid believe that they already know what Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo would do if he got the chance to leave Old Trafford for the Santiago Bernabeu before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Man Utd have made contact with the entourage of a top striker, with his mind already made up on his next club.

POLL: If you were Alejandro Garnacho, what decision would you make over your future?