Chelsea are making progress in their efforts to sign Alejandro Garnacho and believe Manchester United will eventually agree to a reduced fee from the initial £50m valuation.

The Blues are willing to pay around £35m, which they see as a fair price given the player’s current situation at Old Trafford.

Garnacho has been informed he has no future at Man Utd. That, combined with the fact the player only wants Chelsea puts the Blues in a strong bargaining position.

Chelsea hope to make significant steps by this weekend, though they are also focused on managing outgoing transfers too.

Garnacho, meanwhile, is determined to join Chelsea and has turned down approaches from other European clubs.

Chelsea have taken a calm approach throughout negotiations, confident in the fact that the player’s preference is to move to Stamford Bridge.

Personal terms have already been agreed, and the club has an understanding in place to sign him once the fee is settled.

Discussions between Chelsea and United remain ongoing over the transfer amount.

Classified as a homegrown player, the proceeds from the sale would be logged as pure profit on Man Utd’s books.

Those types of deals are extra lucrative and greatly enhance a side’s spending power. With Man Utd eyeing the ultra-expensive Carlos Baleba, it’s easy to see why negotiations over Garnacho have dragged on.

However, with time in the window running out and the new season now upon us, United’s stance is softening, while Garnacho continues to push for the move.

Chelsea believe that with continued pressure, they could reach a breakthrough soon.

As things stand, all sides are working toward an agreement, with the strong feeling that Garnacho could get closer to being a Chelsea player before the end of the week.

