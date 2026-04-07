Man Utd players have spoken about who should be the club's next permanent boss

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has backed interim boss Michael Carrick to become the club’s permanent manager in a glowing endorsement of the job the former Red Devils midfielder has done so far.

Carrick took the reins until the end of the season, after an initial stint from Darren Fletcher, when Ruben Amorim was shown the door in January.

Since then, the 44-year-old has guided Man Utd to seven wins and only one loss in 10 games in charge, to make a strong case to land the permanent role.

Indeed, the Red Devils will likely need four wins from their final seven games to secure a return to the Champions League next term, in what would be a remarkable turnaround considering their struggles under Amorim.

However, United’s hierarchy are in no rush to make any announcement over Carrick’s potential successor, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner all in the running for the job.

But speaking from the club’s four-day training camp in the Republic of Ireland, Amad feels United should only have their eyes on Carrick to carry on the strong work he has done so far.

“From a personal view he’s the right man,” said the Ivory Coast international.

“He has a lot of experience; he knows the club and has the DNA.

“His relationship with every player is very good. Sometimes this kind of manager can bring the club where they belong.

“It’s not the players who decide but my honest opinion is we’re really happy to have Michael Carrick as a manager.”

Summer signing Bryam Mbeumo is also a big fan, adding that Carrick’s familiarity with all things United has made life so much easier for the players.

He added: “We’ve got good experience with him. He knows how to talk to us and we’re going to try to take as much as we can from him.

“It’s been easier because he knows the place. It’s been great to work under him.”

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