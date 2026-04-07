Fabrizio Romano has confirmed three more Manchester United transfers, with club chiefs ready to offload £42m flop Manuel Ugarte.

It has been widely reported for months that the Red Devils will overhaul their midfield this summer, with this department currently their most pressing concern.

Man Utd successfully fixed their forward and goalkeeper departments last year, but they need to rebuild their midfield once Casemiro leaves at the end of his current contract in the summer.

And two midfield signings will be necessary for Man Utd this summer, because another centre-midfielder will follow Casemiro out of the door ahead of next season.

Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo have been linked with exits over the past year, but Romano has revealed that Ugarte, who joined the club for around £42m plus add-ons, is set to “part ways” with the Premier League giants after flattering to deceive at Old Trafford.

Regarding what this means for signings, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And the other update I can give you today is that, according to my information, Manuel Ugarte could also leave Manchester United in the summer. Some movements have already started to find a solution for Manuel Ugarte.

“So you can imagine that with Casimiro leaving with Ugarte, it means that my United need two more midfielders, and so the decision of the club is one guaranteed, but the second is starting to become almost guaranteed, as a new signing to do for Manchester United.

“So one for sure, 100%, but could be two. And this could be becoming a will in these conversations internally at Manchester United.”

He added: “But it could be a very busy summer regarding midfielders, one for sure, and could become two, because around Manuel Ugarte, there is movement around Europe, several possibilities. The expectation is for Ugarte and Man Utd to part ways in the summer transfer window.”

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Ugarte exit nears as Man Utd set to seal another new contract…

Romano was not the first to report on Ugarte’s likely exit from Man Utd, with our correspondent Graeme Bailey revealing on Monday that club chiefs are primed to approve his departure in this summer’s window.

We also understand that Turkish giants Galatasaray are pushing hard to land Ugarte this summer, but they face competition from several Premier League sides, including Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

This level of interest should mean that the Red Devils recoup a decent fee for Ugarte, and there is also good news with Mainoo.

On Tuesday, the club confirmed that Harry Maguire has extended his contract beyond this season, and we understand that they are now ready to finalise an extension for Mainoo.

Latest Man Utd news: Scholes demands exodus as INEOS to agree sale

Despite extending Maguire’s deal, club legend Paul Scholes thinks he and seven more players should be offloaded this summer.

And Scholes’ wish with one player is set to be granted because we understand the Red Devils are primed to agree a summer sale.

There is bad news regarding Man Utd’s battle to sign a West Ham star, though. His representatives have ‘already had a meeting’ with rivals Liverpool.