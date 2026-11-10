Man Utd: Antonio Conte plays ace card in bid to beat out Pochettino to Old Trafford job

Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino in the mix for the Man Utd job

Antonio Conte is reportedly being represented by super agent Pini Zahavi in his efforts to beat current favourite Mauricio Pochettino to the Manchester United job, as the Red Devils prepare to part company with Michael Carrick.

Conte is one of multiple names who have been linked with the Old Trafford job after the club’s disastrous start to the new season that currently sees them in the relegation zone.

Indeed, the likes of Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Fabian Hurzeler and Unai Emery have also been linked with the soon-to-be available post, although it’s Mauricio Pochettino who now appears top of the pile.

However, Conte remains in the mix, with insider Santi Aouna revealing on X the size of the push to return to England.

Usually represented by Federico Pastorello, Aouna states that former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Conte now has super agent Zahavi in talks with United over a Premier League return.

He states that discussions with the Red Devils are still ongoing, and despite some doubts within the club, Conte remains on the shortlist, alongside Pochettino.

Indeed, things are expected to ramp up significantly over the coming days, given that Carrick is not expected to survive the current international break.

Conte’s push for the job has also been reiterated by Saudi Arabian outlets winwin and Al-Maidan, amid suggestions that the Italian could take the Al-Ahli role, while he also reportedly had offers from European clubs.

His usual agent, Pastorello, reportedly told the outlets: “Going to Saudi Arabia is not an option for Antonio Conte this season. It is also untrue that he requested large financial sums to accept the job at this time.”

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Pochettino emerges as the top option for Man Utd

Our sources have revealed that Pochettino now tops United’s wishlist, despite recently penning a new deal in his role as USA head coach.

Indeed, (Jason) Wilcox is expected to put forward his preferred succession plan, with Pochettino and former Newcastle United boss Howe emerging as his two leading candidates.

Howe had previously been Wilcox’s favoured option ahead of Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte, while Pochettino has influential admirers within the club, including Ferguson.

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While Ratcliffe is believed to favour an English appointment – therefore, Howe – he will listen to the guidance of others and is prepared to leave Wilcox to have the ultimate say.

The club’s co-owner Joel Glazer, alongside chief executive Omar Berrada, is also understood to favour Pochettino’s appointment, and discussions on Wednesday are expected to focus on the merits of the Argentine and Howe in particular during their Monaco summit.