Wilcox and Berrada told they ‘must go’ with Carrick as Man Utd sack bubbles – ‘This is on them’

Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada have been told they must follow Michael Carrick out the door at Manchester United

Controversial TV anchor Richard Keys has told Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada they “must go as well” if Michael Carrick is sacked at Manchester United.

The Red Devils appear to be on the verge of parting company with Carrick. No decision has been officially made yet, but conversations are once again ongoing, and it’s felt this time, enough is enough.

Similar talks happened after the loss to Bournemouth four games back, but there was no overriding expectation at the time like there is now.

The potential of Carrick’s sacking comes with United 18th in the Premier League and amid an eight-game winless run in the competition.

But if the manager is to go, Keys feels director of football Wilcox and CEO Berrada must go to.

He wrote on X: ‘If United sack Carrick Wilcox & Berrada must go as well. This is on them. Wilcox has failed too many times & Berrada shouldn’t be allowed to run from what happened at City. He was there – in the middle of it. Clear the decks United.’

READ MORE: Pochettino sweeping towards Man Utd job with Sir Alex Ferguson vision backed by two other key allies

Mauricio Pochettino next in line

Berrada and Wilcox are part of the meeting which is going to take place to get rid of Carrick, and their own exits, at this point, don’t look as if they’re going to come to fruition.

But they do have their next managerial appointment in sight. While Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann looked to be the frontrunners in recent weeks, Mauricio Pochettino has hit the lead.

Reports state the USMNT boss is the top pick to take charge at Old Trafford.

It reads: ‘Two sources in the US, who have close working ties to Joel and Avram Glazer, the most active members of the family in United dealings, insist the Americans will not make the same mistake in overlooking Pochettino again.

‘The Glazers have very close ties to the billionaire hedge fund owner Ken Griffin, who helped finance Pochettino’s lucrative four-year deal he signed in the summer.

‘Griffin and his Citadel company also provided funds for the Glazers’ leveraged takeover of United in 2005 and own a very small number of shares in the club.’