Manchester United have reportedly made a highly-rated Premier League defender one of their ‘dream’ targets ahead of the January transfer window, as Mauricio Pochettino looks to fix his broken backline.

Sunday’s 4-0 loss at bitter rivals Liverpool means United have now conceded 23 goals in their 11 league outings to date, as they sit in the relegation zone.

Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Pochettino has been brought in to arrest an alarming slide down the table that has seen Man Utd win just one of those 11 outings.

Indeed, the Red Devils have made their worst start to a season in more than 50 years, as they prepare for a switch to the European stage on Wednesday night when they take on Sporting in Portugal.

While it will be a welcome distraction to the domestic woes, the club already has a firm eye on the January window and how Pochettino’s starting XI can be strengthened – particularly at the back.

Adding a new central defender is an absolute must, especially with Lisandro Martinez wanting out and young talent Ayden Heaven also now pushing for an exit.

Brentford star Nathan Collins and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey are two top targets in that regard, but it’s no secret that United also need a new left-back to replace long-serving veteran Luke Shaw.

Shaw has been absent since the October draw with Tottenham, with Patrick Dorgu being utilised as a left wing-back in his absence. The England man is now back in training, though, and could be back in the reckoning against Brentford on Saturday.

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Man Utd have ‘dream’ Shaw replacement on their radar

However, Shaw is not getting any younger, and transfer reporter Ben Jacobs has been discussing United’s desire to sign his long-term replacement, along with other positions they need to upgrade,

Speaking on the latest episode of the Market Madness podcast, the GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent revealed that Bournemouth star Adrien Truffert is someone they consider to be a ‘dream’ target.

Jacobs said: “They [United] will be looking at a striker and then either some form of hybrid defender who can play full-back and centre-back or a full-back and a centre-back.

“Direction of travel at the moment seems to be Calvin Bassey if they can get him, but that’s not going to be easy with Fulham hoping to tie him down to a new contract.

“There is some appreciation of Nathan Collins, [Aljeandro] Balde could be available in the winter market.

“One dream target is Truffert, but Bournemouth are not going to want to let many of their stars go.”

While that main focus for January is expected to be on bringing in a couple of defensive additions, the signing of a new striker can also not be ruled out, especially with Benjamin Sesko’s ongoing shin issue.

Ivan Toney is one player heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford, while the club remain long-term admirers of Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen too.