Liverpool have reportedly been handed a ‘golden opportunity’ to sign Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, with ‘conditions’ set for a transfer.

It feels as if Camavinga is linked with Liverpool and other Premier League sides every other week, but we revealed in December that the Reds are genuine admirers of the midfielder after they previously missed out on him to Real Madrid.

Up until now, it has been reported that Real Madrid have been steadfast in their desire to keep Camavinga, but a report this week claimed he is now up for a sale at a surprisingly low price.

And more details have now been provided by an unreliable Spanish outlet, Fichajes. They claim that Camavinga is on the ‘transfer list’ at Real Madrid, and this gives Liverpool a ‘golden opportunity’ to sign him with the set ‘conditions’ of a 50 million euros valuation.

They have also mooted that Liverpool has batted away a ‘direct swap proposal’ involving Dominik Szoboszlai, having given a ‘firm response’ to this potential solution.

A ‘golden opportunity’ for Liverpool, who have more pressing concerns

If true, it is a ‘golden opportunity’ for Liverpool and rival Premier League teams to sign Camavinga this summer, especially if he is available for the reported asking price of €50 million (£43m, $57m).

But in Liverpool’s case, their dire decline since winning the Premier League title last season has underlined that they have more pressing concerns in other positions.

Despite spending way over £400m on signings last summer, Liverpool have somehow managed to go backwards and another massive outlay is needed in the next window to fix several problem positions.

The Reds are crying out for more pace in wide areas and would be justified to replace Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo, while they will also need to sign two centre-backs if Ibrahima Konate does not sign a new contract.

2024/25 standout Konate, like most of his teammates, has fallen off a cliff this season in terms of form and application, but we understand that he could yet sign a contract extension after FSG submitted their ‘biggest offer yet’ to retain the centre-back beyond the summer.

Latest Liverpool news: Ornstein reveals huge Slot sack update as Carragher makes axe admission

And respected journalist David Ornstein has since revealed that there is optimism regarding Konate at Liverpool, while he has also revealed a significant update on Arne Slot’s future.

Slot is fortunate to still be in a job, and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has conceded that three major factors are weakening the Dutchman as Xabi Alonso lingers in the background.

It has also been reported that Real Madrid have their eye on another Liverpool star, but this transfer has been shut down as pure speculation.