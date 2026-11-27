Manchester United have been told they could be making a catastrophic error if they allow Bruno Fernandes to leave Old Trafford in 2027, with the media losing sight of a “very, very good player” and with Mauricio Pochettino offering his own reactions to suggestions that the Portuguese could be in the final weeks of his Old Trafford career.

Fernandes, United’s club captain, is widely regarded as their greatest player of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, having played a part in a colossal 226 G/A (115 scored, 111 assists) in 343 appearances for the club since a bargain £47.9m (€55m) move from Sporting CP almost seven years ago.

This season, however, the 32-year-old star has looked way off his best, struggling to impose his game and influence results the way he has done in the past.

As a result, we exclusively revealed on November 13 that Fernandes has rejected the club’s latest offer of a new deal – and with the two parties still some distance apart on personal terms, the possibility of his exit at Old Trafford cannot be discounted heading into the January window.

Indeed, while his current contract is due to expire next summer, albeit with an option to extend by one year, speculation of his possible exit has gathered pace in recent weeks, and with reports on Wednesday suggesting two Italian sides were hot on his trail and growing in belief that a deal was there to be done amid the chaos of a chaotic season thus far for United.

Per our sources, United want to have reached an agreement one way or another with Fernandes within the next month, though it seems unlikely Sir Jim Ratcliffe will bow down and meet the player’s enormous wage demands.

However, in an exclusive interview with TEAMtalk, former Everton boss Sean Dyche has made it clear why United would be making a huge mistake allowing Fernandes to leave, instead explaining why new boss Pochettino should put his energies into getting the player back to his very best and the form that won him the Player of the Year award last season.

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano claims Mauricio Pochettino and Bruno Fernandes ‘discussions’

Dyche offers Man Utd advice on new Bruno Fernandes deal

Dyche, who on Thursday also told TEAMtalk the four things Pochettino needed to do to ensure the club were not embroiled in a relegation scrap, insists that United could be making a major blunder if they allow their star man to walk away.

“In football, all fans are quick to throw a player under the bus,” Dyche told TEAMtalk. “Then you ask, well, hang on, have you forgotten what he’s done recently? He’s a very, very good player.

“I know there are questions about his commitment to the cause and his attitude and all that – but if you look at what he’s done over the last few years, you gotta think he’s a top player.

“Now, getting him back to delivering as a top player is what I was talking about when you asked about what they need to change? And I’d look in the camp first.

“And it’d be people like him [Bruno Fernandes] who you go to first and go, look, where’s the problem?

“You’d be saying, I’m not bothered about the noise. I don’t bother about any of that. I just wanna get you back to working hard, enjoying your football, and being the top player you are.

“Sometimes you can just strip it all back, because the noise gets so big, and all these opinions, and players now, they get hit with social media and all that sort of stuff, that sometimes you need to strip all that out of the way and make it as basic as you can.

“It’s when Pochettino needs to just remind some of these players of why they’re there, remind them of the recent seasons and their prowess and that, and then remind them of how good they are.

“And then you have to coach them along in that environment to make that come out as well.

“So it’s not just words – you have to actually deliver as a coach and a manager. But yeah, that would be the first port of call for me: talk to Bruno, ask him what’s going on, before deciding if all parties want to continue.”

Pochettino offers verdict on Portuguese star

While Dyche’s words will strike a chord with many, United will know in their own minds which way they want the star’s future to go, with a compromise likely needed from both sides if a new deal is to be reached.

Either way, Pochettino will have been thrilled to see Fernandes netting twice during Wednesday’s chaotic 2-2 draw away to Sporting CP in the Champions League as the star took his tally to six G/A (four scored, two assists) from 10 games this season.

For a star seemingly past his best, that still represents extremely solid numbers.

Speaking last week, Pochettino is adamant that Fernandes’ commitment to the cause remains as dedicated as ever, telling a press conference:

“I think the commitment from all the players was amazing from day one.

“Bruno is our captain and a very important player, but other players have to feel they are important from the bottom to the top.

“We spoke [last Thursday]. I spent three hours chatting with all the players individually.

“I think I missed some injured players, but in the next few days we will talk with everyone.

“It was very nice contact. It is important to listen to the players and what they need to say about areas on and off the field.”

Pochettino added: “Bruno is our captain and is a very important player.

“I think we will have time after today to talk about, you know, the thing that you asked me.”

While the jury is still out on Fernandes’ future, one player who looks likely to leave in January is Ayden Heaven, with a report on Thursday revealing a mad scramble has now ensued for the 20-year-old defender, with multiple Premier League sides involved.

One Spanish star who has been cited as a dream replacement for Fernandes, though, has been categorically told he is not for sale, with Barcelona planning a new deal to keep him out of INEOS’s clutches.

It’s also been claimed that the Red Devils are ready to sell a £93.5m duo ahead of what’s being branded their most important January window ever.