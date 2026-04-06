Gareth Barry has warned Manchester United to wrap up a proposed swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson before the World Cup, or face the prospect of a price hike after the tournament.

While United are yet to decide on Ruben Amorim’s permanent successor, in terms of their direction for transfers this summer, all the signs are currently pointing towards interim boss Michael Carrick landing the role after securing seven wins in 10 games to date.

With Man Utd closing in on Champions League qualification, significant funds are expected to be made available to strengthen the starting XI and first-team squad overall, with midfield likely to be the main focus for Christopher Vivell and co.

Veteran star Casemiro’s exit has already been confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is a major target for Turkish giants Galatasaray and is also expected to move on.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the likes of Manchester City target Anderson, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, to name but a few, but Barry knows which direction they need to go in.

Indeed, he has urged Old Trafford transfer chiefs to secure a move for Forest star Anderson as soon as the summer transfer window opens, and for very good reason.

“Manchester United are certainly going to be looking for a Casemiro replacement,” Barry, who has made the second-most appearances in Premier League history behind James Milner, told BoyleSports.

“Elliot Anderson is probably a slightly different player and a very different age, his skillset is a lot different. But I do like Anderson.

“If you’re a Man Utd scout, you’ll mention him. He’s one of the best off-the-ball players. He presses to limit the attacking player’s space. He’s one of the best around, and he’s capable of going the other way as well.

“That’s why Thomas Tuchel’s got him in his starting eleven over a lot of big-name players with England, and he’s a possible starter for the World Cup team.

‘So I’m sure he’s being discussed in the Old Trafford boardroom, as well as maybe other teams.”

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Man Utd urged to act fast on Anderson

While Forest would like upwards of £100million (€114m / $132m), the likelihood is that the 23-year-old will cost more in the region of £80m (€92m / $106m), although impressive performances in North America would almost see that figure increase.

To that end, Barry has emphasised the need for a quick deal, adding: “I think, from that sort of experience for a player and a club, if the deal is going to happen, try to get it done as soon as possible.

“I think it just helps everyone. It helps both clubs and helps the player, especially going into a big tournament.

“He doesn’t want to be thinking about his club future while trying to win the World Cup for England. It’s not going to help anyone. Also, the price tag could be a bit steeper if he has a good tournament.

“If something like that is going to happen and the player’s got his head around the fact that it’s time for a move, it’s certainly better to be done before the tournament than after.”

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More Man Utd news: Liverpool transfer battle; shock Real Madrid raid

Manchester United and Liverpool have stepped up their interest in an elite Monaco attacking star, with both clubs dispatching scouts to watch him in action as his team beat Marseille 2-1 on Sunday, TEAMtalk understands.

Elsewhere, United hope to wrap up the signing of a Bosnian winger with all haste and a deal is projected to cost in excess of €30m, though there is stiff competition from three Premier League rivals.

Finally, the Red Devils have been alerted to a potential opportunity to sign a Real Madrid superstar this summer, although they are not alone.