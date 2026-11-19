Fabrizio Romano has revealed that new Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino will hold talks with Bruno Fernandes over a new contract, but a European football expert believes that the Red Devils need to move on from the Portugal international attacking midfielder.

Fernandes is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, although there is an option to extend it by another year.

Man Utd are in talks with the Portuguese star over a new deal.

However, Fernandes has rejected two contract offers from Man Utd.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Fernandes wants his new deal at Man Utd to be until 2030.

Man Utd are not willing to meet that demand, given that Fernandes is 32 now.

With Pochettino now the new Man Utd head coach, transfer guru Romano has claimed that former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager will hold talks with Fernandes over his future.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “First point: Mauricio Pochettino will be involved now in discussions with Bruno Fernandes.

“So, Pochettino will talk to Bruno, and he’s going to enter into this conversation.

“Then it’s going to be on Bruno, it’s going to be on the club.

“It’s a financial point, length of the contract, the release clause.

“So, there are several points.

“It’s not Pochettino deciding yes or not, but Pochettino will be another factor now in the conversation.

“Then it’s on Bruno to decide.”

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Man Utd told to move on from Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes has been (arguably!?) the best player for Man Utd for a number of years now.

However, European football expert Andy Brassell believes that the Premier League giants need to move on from him.

Brassell told talkSPORT: “I feel it should be such a fresh start that they should probably be moving on at this point from Bruno Fernandes, who has been brilliant for them, on the whole.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. I think the last year or year and a half must have been immensely frustrating for him, for United and their supporters as well.

“But I just think there needs to be a complete rebuild.

“If you’re Pochettino and was looking to keep some of those players then the ones you really want to hang on to are [Kobbie] Mainoo, definitely.

“Leny Yoro, for me. Senne Lammens. I just think the team needs to be young and dynamic. That’s a Pochettino team at its best.

“And there is not a lack of talent, but a lot of deadwood in terms of players who’ve gone sideways for too long.

“I think to imagine that you could mould a really great United team out of what there is there at the moment, despite the fact that they had that initial pick-up under Carrick last season, for me, in the medium to long term, that’s quite difficult to imagine.

“I think Pochettino needs to have his own tools to work in the medium term.”

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